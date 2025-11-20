Maharashtra extends Ladki Bahin Scheme e-KYC deadline: Here's how to do it

Maharashtra has extended the deadline for completing electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification under the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin scheme to December 31, giving relief to beneficiaries battling recent natural calamities and other difficulties.

The earlier cut-off was 18 November but bad weather and logistical hurdles prevented many eligible women from completing verification on time. Extending the deadline will help ensure “continuity and uninterrupted benefits”, state minister Aditi Tatkare was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Ladki Bahin scheme, launched by the Mahayuti government in July last year, provides Rs 1,500 monthly to 23 million women for financial independence. Electronic KYC aims to eliminate incorrect or duplicate entries after officials flagged a large number of doubtful registrations, including instances of male applicants.

Instructions for certain beneficiaries Women whose father or husband has passed away, or who are divorced, must complete their own e-KYC and submit a verified copy of: Death certificate, or

Divorce certificate/court order These documents must be provided to the district Women and Child Development Officer, PTI reported. Who is eligible for Ladki Bahin Scheme A woman qualifies for the Ladki Bahin scheme if she meets all the following criteria: Aged 21 to 65 years

Annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh

Not receiving benefits from other state-run welfare schemes

Holds an Aadhaar-linked bank account for direct transfers Eligible women receive Rs 1,500 directly into their verified bank account every month.