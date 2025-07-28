Rehab to ~25L cover: Find out how insured our athletes are against injuries
From national schemes to state policies, a network of insurance benefits is helping India's athletes focus on performance without fearing medical bills.Amit Kumar New Delhi
A career in sports could be financially rewarding. Medals and accompanying fame also add to the lure, nudging youngsters to take that leap. But there are pitfalls too, as injuries have cut short or reduced the career of many promising as well as established athletes worldwide.
For many Indian athletes, especially those from modest backgrounds, a single accident can derail years of hard work and jeopardise their financial future. Medical bills pile up quickly, and the uncertainty of recovery can push families into debt.
To provide athletes some cushion against such uncertainties, the government has rolled out several insurance and welfare initiatives.
These government-backed schemes not just offer treatment, but provide financial cushioning to athletes, ensuring their focus remains on performance rather than the cost of recovery.
Key national-level insurance schemes
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Programme: Provides up to ~10,00,000 for medical treatment to current and retired athletes or their families. This direct financial assistance plays a vital role in post-injury recovery.
SAI Medical Insurance Schemes: Covers over 13,000 athletes, coaches and staff. Includes ~500,000 for general medical treatment and an additional ~25,00,000 for accidental death or severe injury.
National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR): Offers specialised and subsidised treatment,
injury management, and rehabilitation to athletes involved in national programmes, significantly reducing out-of-pocket healthcare costs.
Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS): Strengthens medical infrastructure, providing subsidised or free access to treatment facilities, indirectly relieving athletes from financial stress.
State initiatives add more protection
Several states are bolstering this ecosystem with their own athlete insurance policies:
-Haryana offers a medical insurance cover of ~20,00,000 lakh for sportspersons.
-Rajasthan’s Mukhyamantri Sportsperson Beema Yojana provides ~10,00,000 cover and a ~20,000 monthly pension.
What it means for athletes
Reduced expenses: Access to government-funded treatment saves lakhs in private medical bills.
Security for families: High-value death and disability cover reduces long-term financial risk.
Focused career building: With medical risks covered, athletes can train without financial anxiety.
Caveats and the way forward
However, there are gaps. These schemes mainly cover national-level athletes. Those at grassroots or in informal training systems remain uninsured. Awareness is another issue, athletes from rural areas often don’t know such benefits exist.
