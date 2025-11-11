₹60-lakh homes: Hiranandani launches ₹300-cr senior-living block in Chennai

Hiranandani Communities has entered India’s fast-emerging senior-living housing segment with a dedicated 1-million-sq-ft retirement community in Oragadam, Chennai — signalling rising institutional interest in housing for India’s ageing population.

The project, named Elements at Hiranandani Parks, will be developed in partnership with GTB Urban Developers and marks the Niranjan Hiranandani–led group’s first foray into curated senior-living.

Spread across 4.5 acres within the 360-acre Hiranandani Parks township, the development will comprise 400 units across two phases, each a 700-sq-ft, 2-BHK home priced from ₹60 lakh, targeting affluent, independent seniors.

The overall project value: ₹300 crore.

A wellness-driven, community model for retirees

“The launch marks a pioneering collaboration… aimed at creating a world-class, wellness-driven ecosystem tailored for senior citizens,” said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Chairman, Hiranandani Communities. He said the project will integrate: Holistic wellness and community living

On-site medical support & assisted-living services Hospitality-style facilities Recreation, fitness & social engagement programs

Secure, seniors-first mobility and design ecosystem “Our township pegs a topline revenue of ₹4,000 crore, with nearly 100 acres planned for development aligned with Oragadam’s strong growth trajectory over the next five years,” he added. Why Oragadam? Once known primarily as Chennai’s automotive belt, Oragadam has rapidly evolved into a diversified industrial and residential hub, home to 22+ Fortune 500 companies and major industrial estates.

Key catalysts include: ₹300-crore Oragadam Industrial Corridor Road SIPCOT industrial estate expansion Padappai & SP Koil flyovers improving connectivity Upcoming Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, boosting access to ports & airport Rapid diversification into IT, electronics, renewables, logistics & R&D With improving infrastructure and rising white-collar employment, Oragadam is now among Chennai’s most promising housing corridors — attracting professionals, MSMEs and long-term real-estate investors. GTB partnership to deliver “India’s finest retirement community” “This partnership exemplifies the power of synergy. It brings together the scale of Hiranandani and the detail of GTB,” said Bharat Doshi, Chairman, GTB Urban Developers.

“Elements will be one of the finest retirement communities in the country, blending community living with tech-enabled modern care,” added Arun Bharathi, Managing Director, GTB Urban Developers. Township advantage: Healthcare, retail, rentals up to 7% Hiranandani Parks already offers: 1,500 delivered apartments 55 acres of plotted development 65,000 sq ft of operational retail Luxury rental yields up to 7%, among Chennai’s highest Access to healthcare, education, worship, sports & retail Walkable, sustainable township planning The next 100-acre phase will include premium apartments, villas, plots and commercial components — expanding the township's appeal across life stages.