Facing issues with your mutual fund or broker? File it on SEBI's SCORES

If you have a complaint about your mutual fund, such as units not being credited or the broker not listening to you, the SCORES portal offers relief. Short for Sebi Complaints Redress System, the portal allows investors to file and track complaints against registered intermediaries.

Operated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, SCORES serves as a one-stop grievance redressal system. It accepts complaints against listed companies, stockbrokers, depositories, mutual funds, portfolio managers, and other Sebi-registered entities.

A complaint is sent to the company concerned and recorded on SCORES, enabling Sebi and the investor to monitor progress.

How to register and file a complaint Investors can lodge a complaint in two simple steps: Visit the portal, click on ‘Investor Corner’, and create an account using your email ID and mobile number. After successful registration, you will receive login credentials. Log in, select the category (e.g., mutual funds, brokers, or listed companies), describe the issue clearly, and attach relevant documents such as transaction statements, emails, or screenshots. Investors have to first raise their complaints directly with the companies concerned. If there’s no response within 30 days or the resolution is unsatisfactory, they may complain at SCORES.

Complaint filed Once the complaint is submitted, Sebi forwards it to the relevant entity for resolution. The intermediary must respond within 30 days through the portal. SEBI monitors the response and, if required, seeks further clarification. Investors can log in anytime to check the complaint status or receive updates via email. If the issue remains unresolved even after SEBI’s intervention, the case may be escalated under the SEBI Ombudsman framework, currently being integrated with the SCORES system for wider coverage. Why investors should use it Free and transparent: There are no charges for filing a complaint.