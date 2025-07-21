Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 7,000 sq ft penthouse in Delhi NCR's Indirapuram sells for Rs 10 crore

Ashish Gupta, a Ghaziabad-based garment exporter has purchased the penthouse.

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
A 7,000 sq. ft. penthouse at Saya Gold Avenue, Indirapuram in Delhi NCR has been sold for ₹10 crore, setting a new benchmark for luxury housing in the region, reflecting a clear shift in buyer preferences towards expansive, amenity-rich homes.
 
Saya Gold Avenue is located near NH-24 and enjoys seamless access to schools like DPS, Sanfort, Presidium, hospitals like Fortis and Yashoda, shopping malls Shipra and Jaipuria, metro stations, and well connected to Noida making it an attractive choice for families and professionals alike. The project offers a host of lifestyle amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, and landscaped open spaces.
 
Located in the heart of Indirapuram, Saya Gold Avenue has emerged as a prominent landmark for luxury living. It is among the tallest residential buildings in the NCR, rising 40 floors high. The recently launched penthouse, occupying the top two floors (39th and 40th), offers panoramic city views and features a private terrace garden. 
 
"This record-setting sale highlights both the project’s premium positioning and the growing appetite for high-end real estate in well-connected suburban markets," the company said in a statement.
 
The sale comes at a time when affluent buyers are increasingly seeking spacious homes that combine luxury, privacy, modern conveniences and quality construction. According to recent market trends, Indirapuram has witnessed a surge in demand for large-format apartments and penthouses, driven by professionals and entrepreneurs looking to upgrade their lifestyles while staying close to central Delhi and Noida.
 
“This sale is not only a testament to the aspirational value of Saya Gold Avenue but also to Indirapuram’s emergence as a sought-after destination for discerning homebuyers. The project offers a unique blend of premium amenities, excellent connectivity, and vibrant community living that resonates strongly with today’s buyers who value both luxury and convenience," said Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Gold.
 
Saya Group has a portfolio of over 5.37 million sq. ft. of luxurious residential spaces and innovative commercial projects. This includes 2.37 million sq. ft. of high-street retail malls in Noida and Greater Noida West. 
           

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

