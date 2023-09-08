7 banks offering 9% interest rate to senior citizens: Full list of FD rates

According to Bankbazaar, some banks do not charge any penalty in case of an emergency or if you wish to invest the same amount in another investment option provided by the bank.

Apart from this, when an investor closes an account prematurely, the rate of interest is lowered when compared to the fixed interest initially given. For example, an investor has deposited a certain amount on an FD, which earns an interest of 8% per annum for 3 years. For the first year, interest earned was 6% per annum. If withdrawn prematurely after one year, the interest paid to the investor will be 6% per annum and not 8% per annum.

Fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal option that enables you to close the account before it matures. However, you will have to pay a penalty to the bank to avail of this facility. This is done to prevent frequent withdrawals and to promote the saving habit. The penalty charges typically range from 0.5% to 1%. Certain banks allow you to withdraw your FD without imposing any penalty fees.