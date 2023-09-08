7 banks offering 9% interest rate to senior citizens: Full list of FD rates

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.
Top 3 Special Fixed Deposit Schemes for Senior Citizens 1. SBI Wecare Fixed Deposit Scheme State Bank of India (SBI) introduced the “SBI Wecare” Deposit for senior citizens wherein an additional premium of 50 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps on the regular FD rates) will be paid on FD for ‘5 years and above’ tenure. 2. HDFC Senior Citizen Care FD HDFC Bank offers an additional premium of 25 bps (over and above the existing premium of 50 bps) to senior citizen FD depositors on the tenure of 5 years 1 day to 10 years on deposits less than Rs 5 crores for tenures of 5 years 1 day to 10 years. This scheme is valid from 18 May 2020 to 7 November 2023. 3. ICICI Bank Golden Years Senior citizen FD customers of the ICICI Bank are offered an additional interest rate of 10 bps over and above the existing additional senior citizen FD rates of 50 bps, on tenure ranging from 5 years and 1 day to 10 years. The scheme is applicable on deposits of less than Rs 2 crore.