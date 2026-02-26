Counting crores: What's behind the surge in India's new ultra-Luxury homes?

Luxury in Indian real estate has quietly redrawn its price map. A few years ago, homes priced above ₹1.5 crore were categorised as luxury. Today, that threshold has moved dramatically upward. According to Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group, the ultra-luxury segment now effectively begins at ₹15 crore and scales significantly beyond. The shift is visible in market data. An ANAROCK report found that luxury housing prices across major cities rose 40 per cent between 2022 and 2025. Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a steep 72 per cent rise, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a 43 per cent increase over the same period. What was once considered a high-ticket purchase is now the launch norm in prime micro-markets.