Counting crores: What's behind the surge in India's new ultra-Luxury homes?

Beyond size: The experience premium
"The difference between luxury homes worth ₹15 crore and ₹5 crore goes beyond size,” says Puri. “It has to do with curated experiences, brand equity, and ‘white-glove’ services.” Both types of homes have large 3,000–5,000+ sq ft layouts, but ultra-luxury homes cost 30–40 per cent more because they come with features that are usually found in five-star hotels: 24/7 concierge services, private chefs, temperature-controlled wine cellars, dedicated spas, and internationally-certified concierge teams.
Residences that have brand alignments with well-known hotel chains offer 8–9 per cent annual rental yields, compared to 2.5–3.5 per cent for regular luxury apartments. These homes come fully furnished and offer hotel-like comfort in private settings. The higher prices are justified by innovative design, custom options like private rooftop pools, and the ability to use five-star hotel services. These features make such high-grade lifestyle communities more than just places to live, he says.