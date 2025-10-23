Home / Finance / Personal Finance / A good health insurance plan can be a life-saver in more than one way

A good health insurance plan can be a life-saver in more than one way

Here are some of the best health insurance plans for young women living in metro cities

Health Insurance Plans
Health Insurance Plans
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A sudden medical emergency can take a toll on your wallet, given the increasing proclivity of urban residents to choose private healthcare over government-run institutions. Since most private hospitals tend to also be far more expensive than public healthcare, it is essential to have a policy that ensures you can afford to get the care you choose or need. Here are some of the best insurance premiums available to female urban professionals, courtesy of policybazar.com.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fund review: DSP Large & Mid Cap Fund

Premium

Reimagining the trousseau: Tradition makes way for practicality, identity

Lost money in a credit card fraud? How to raise a dispute and recover it

Submit life certificate via doorstep banking: what pensioners must know

Pitfalls of greed: Nithin Kamath on why market manias repeat endlessly

Topics :Insurance NewsHealth Insurance

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story