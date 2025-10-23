Lost money in a credit card fraud? How to raise a dispute and recover it

Fraudulent credit card transactions are on the rise. So what if you fell into the trap of fraudsters? If you notice unauthorised charges on your credit card, it is crucial to act quickly to safeguard your money. Here’s a step-by-step guide to raise a dispute and get your money back.

Check Your Statement Immediately

Regularly reviewing your credit card statement is the first line of defence. Look out for unfamiliar transactions, including small or seemingly insignificant charges, as fraudsters often test cards with minor amounts before making larger purchases.

Contact Your Bank Promptly

Once you identify a suspicious transaction, inform your bank immediately. Most banks have dedicated fraud or card dispute departments. Acting within 24 hours can significantly improve the chances of recovering the money.

Key points to provide when reporting: Transaction date, amount, and merchant details

Any communication or receipts related to the purchase

Your card details for verification Raise a Formal Dispute Banks typically allow customers to file a formal dispute either through their website, mobile app, or by visiting a branch. The process usually involves: Filling out a dispute form with transaction details

Attaching supporting documents such as transaction receipts

Providing a written explanation of why the charge is unauthorised Follow Up and Monitor Progress After submitting your dispute, banks generally investigate the transaction within 7–45 days.