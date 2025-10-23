Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Lost money in a credit card fraud? How to raise a dispute and recover it

Lost money in a credit card fraud? How to raise a dispute and recover it

Step-by-step guide to protecting your money from fraudulent charges

Credit Card
Credit Card(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fraudulent credit card transactions are on the rise. So what if you fell into the trap of fraudsters? If you notice unauthorised charges on your credit card, it is crucial to act quickly to safeguard your money. Here’s a step-by-step guide to raise a dispute and get your money back.
 

Check Your Statement Immediately

Regularly reviewing your credit card statement is the first line of defence. Look out for unfamiliar transactions, including small or seemingly insignificant charges, as fraudsters often test cards with minor amounts before making larger purchases.
 

Contact Your Bank Promptly

Once you identify a suspicious transaction, inform your bank immediately. Most banks have dedicated fraud or card dispute departments. Acting within 24 hours can significantly improve the chances of recovering the money.
 

Key points to provide when reporting:

  • Transaction date, amount, and merchant details
  • Any communication or receipts related to the purchase
  • Your card details for verification
 

Raise a Formal Dispute

Banks typically allow customers to file a formal dispute either through their website, mobile app, or by visiting a branch. The process usually involves:
 
  • Filling out a dispute form with transaction details
  • Attaching supporting documents such as transaction receipts
  • Providing a written explanation of why the charge is unauthorised
 

Follow Up and Monitor Progress

 
After submitting your dispute, banks generally investigate the transaction within 7–45 days.
   

During this period:

 
  • Monitor your credit card account for updates
  • Keep a record of all communications with your bank
  • Request written confirmation of the investigation status
 

Prevent Future Fraud

 
Once your dispute is resolved, take steps to avoid future issues:
 
  • Enable SMS or email alerts for all transactions
  • Use virtual cards for online purchases
  • Regularly update passwords for banking apps and online shopping accounts
Raising a dispute does not guarantee instant reimbursement, but prompt action increases the likelihood of a favourable outcome. By staying vigilant and following these steps, cardholders can minimise the financial impact of fraudulent transactions.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Submit life certificate via doorstep banking: what pensioners must know

Pitfalls of greed: Nithin Kamath on why market manias repeat endlessly

Data shows Bandra Bay has 46% price upside - Mumbai's next investment story

Travel Plans? How you can earn 24K gold with every visa referral at Atlys

Old shares or dividends left unclaimed? How to reclaim them via IEPF portal

Topics :Credit cardsBS Web ReportsPersonal Finance

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story