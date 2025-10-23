Lost money in a credit card fraud? How to raise a dispute and recover it

Check Your Statement Immediately
Contact Your Bank Promptly
Key points to provide when reporting:
- Transaction date, amount, and merchant details
- Any communication or receipts related to the purchase
- Your card details for verification
Raise a Formal Dispute
- Filling out a dispute form with transaction details
- Attaching supporting documents such as transaction receipts
- Providing a written explanation of why the charge is unauthorised
Follow Up and Monitor Progress
During this period:
- Monitor your credit card account for updates
- Keep a record of all communications with your bank
- Request written confirmation of the investigation status
Prevent Future Fraud
- Enable SMS or email alerts for all transactions
- Use virtual cards for online purchases
- Regularly update passwords for banking apps and online shopping accounts
