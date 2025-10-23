Submit life certificate via doorstep banking: what pensioners must know

Senior citizens can now use PSB Alliance Doorstep Banking Services, a common platform for all public sector banks, to submit their digital life certificate (DLC) from home. The service is also available via India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for both IPPB and non-IPPB customers.

Use the official portal at https://ccc.cept.gov.in/ServiceRequest/request.aspx

Aadhaar number is active and linked to the pension account

Mobile number is registered with the bank or post office

Pension details such as PPO number, type of pension, and disbursing agency are handy

After submission

Once the certificate is successfully generated, a confirmation SMS is sent to the registered mobile number. Pensioners can then download their certificate using the transaction ID from jeevanpramaan.gov.in.

By using doorstep banking or IPPB services, senior citizens can avoid travel, queues, and paperwork while ensuring timely pension disbursement with just a few clicks or a postman’s visit.