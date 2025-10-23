Submit life certificate via doorstep banking: what pensioners must know

What is Jeevan Pramaan?
Doorstep banking for senior citizens
To request a doorstep visit, pensioners can:
Submission window
- Aged 80 and above: October 1, 2025 – November 30, 2025
- Aged 60 to below 80: November 1, 2025 – November 30, 2025
Service charges
- IPPB: No doorstep charge is levied for generating the digital life certificate. However, a nominal fee of Rs 70 (including GST) applies for successful DLC generation.
- PSB Alliance: Free of charge for citizens aged 60 and above.
Prerequisites for Jeevan Pramaan
- Aadhaar number is active and linked to the pension account
- Mobile number is registered with the bank or post office
- Pension details such as PPO number, type of pension, and disbursing agency are handy
After submission
