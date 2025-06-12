A good racket: How India is courting Pickleball, 'game of the people'

Rihanna Anand, a homemaker who lives in New Delhi, calls Pickleball her “3F formula for fitness, friends, and fun.” The quirky lovechild of tennis, badminton and table tennis is the fastest-growing sport in India.

At gated societies and corporate campuses to schools and weekend turf courts, the game is sweeping the country. “I’m no athlete but I can smash it on court. Every morning at 8 sharp, you'll find me and my Vasant Vihar gang swinging paddles and laughing our way through doubles,” says Anand, 35, referring to a tony neighbourhood in South Delhi.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island in Washington state, United States (US), as a backyard game for families. It’s played on a badminton-like court with a 34-inch net over which players smack a perforated plastic ball with paddles. The rules are easy, the rallies fast and injuries rare.

“It’s the perfect mix of fitness, fun, and inclusivity. Pickleball isn’t just for the young or the athletic but it’s for everyone,” says Gaurav Khanna, India’s head coach for para badminton. He is putting up Pickleball courts at his upcoming coaching institute in Lucknow. “Pickleball’s compact court —similar in size to badminton — makes it incredibly easy to set up almost anywhere. It’s simple to learn, gentle on the joints and appeals to all age groups, which is why it’s catching on so quickly. “The sport sharpens reflexes, boosts coordination and enhances overall fitness without overwhelming the body. It’s a fun, low-barrier way to keep people active and engaged.”

Niche to nationwide ALSO READ: Cricket icon Jonty Rhodes backs Indian sports and fitness brand UpUrFit India’s love affair with Pickleball has been sudden and staggering. There are more than 500,000 active players, at least 1,000 courts and weekly tournaments in multiple cities. Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru have become hotspots where housing societies repurpose badminton courts and startups offer “pay-and-play” models. Sunil Valavalkar, the founder of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), says the sport is “catching fire” because it’s democratic and is not elitist. “It’s a game of the people.” Valavalkar, who brought the sport to India in 2008, believes Pickleball can change how Indians regard sport. “A survey revealed that only 10 out of 100 Indians actively engage in sports or physical activities, compared to 60 per 100 citizens in the US and Europe. The gender disparity is concerning, with only one woman participating out of those 10 active individuals. Pickleball can change this narrative.

“Unlike traditional sports that are costly, space-intensive, and injury-prone, Pickleball is adaptable, non-tech, and gentle on the body. It's a social sport that welcomes everyone, fostering community bonds and providing comprehensive fitness.” Businessman Siddhant Jatia founded Picklebay, a startup that organises Pickleball training and matches for companies and communities. “There was interest in the sport but no infrastructure, passion but no process,” he says. Jatia says he recognised it’s a sport with mass appeal, low-entry barriers and the scope to build communities. The “rare convergence” needed structure and strategy for growth. “We’re laying the foundation for India’s Pickleball movement — not just with tournaments, but with a tech-first, ecosystem-driven approach that brings together infrastructure, training, and community in one platform,” says Jatia.

Picklebay is in talks with real estate developers, hospitality companies and schools to put up courts for “entire neighbourhoods”. “We don’t stop at the physical — we’re also building the operational layer: coaching programmes for corporates, tournament formats and tech systems that make these assets truly come alive.” Picklebay’s Corporate Masterclasses are designed as “immersive, team-building experiences” that blend sport with leadership and collaboration. “Our ambition is to help India move from having a few courts to being a Pickleball nation where the sport becomes a meaningful part of how people live, connect, and stay active,” says Jatia, who lives in Kolkata.

ALSO READ: India's soft power will grow with the rise of a sports culture: PM Modi Separately, World Pickleball League (WPBL) has added celebrity sheen to the sport. Gaurav Natekar, former India top-ranked tennis player, founded the league that’s backed by actor-couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. It will start city franchises like Pune United this year as “a cultural moment in Indian sport”, says Natekar. With funding from startups, brand partnerships and grassroots training, the sport has commercial potential. According to its fans, India could have 1 million players and 3,000 courts by 2028. ITC’s Bingo!, Selkirk Sport and Franklin Balls are jumping into the fray. Kavita Chaturvedi, chief operating officer for snacks business at ITC Foods, says: “Our association with AIPA stems from a shared vision to nurture emerging sports and empower young talent across India. Through this partnership, we aim to build a strong foundation for Pickleball by investing in grassroots programmes, organizing college tournaments across 23 states, and driving national-level engagement.”