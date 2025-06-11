Earn up to 7.65% with Indian Bank's IND SECURE FD: Offer ends in Sept

Indian Bank has revised the interest rates on its special fixed deposit scheme, IND SECURE, offering up to 7.65 per cent per annum for a limited period. The new rates are effective from June 9, 2025, and the scheme will be open for investment until September 30, 2025.

IND SECURE: A high-interest FD option

Launched on May 8, 2025, IND SECURE is a retail term deposit product with a maturity period of 444 days. The scheme allows deposits starting from Rs 1,000 to under Rs 3 crore. The revised interest rates under the scheme are:

· General public: 6.90 per cent per annum

· Senior citizens: 7.40 per cent per annum · Super senior citizens (80 years and above): 7.65 per cent per annum Earlier, the highest rate under this scheme was 7.15 per cent for the general public, 7.65 for senior citizens and 7.90 per cent for super senior citizens. The latest revision lowers rates, but still offers relatively attractive returns, especially for older investors. “The bank reserves the right to withdraw or modify the scheme at its discretion before the deadline,” Indian Bank noted on its website. IND GREEN deposit: Rates unchanged Indian Bank’s other special deposit, IND GREEN, aimed at promoting sustainable development, continues to offer existing interest rates for a 555-day term. This scheme, too, accepts deposits from Rs 1,000 up to less than Rs 3 crore. Current rates are:

· General public: 6.80 per cent · Senior citizens: 7.30 per cent · Super senior citizens: 7.55 per cent Revised regular FD rates across tenures Alongside special schemes, Indian Bank has also updated its regular fixed deposit rates. For deposits below Rs 3 crore, the latest callable FD rates range from 2.80 per cent to 6.90 per cent, depending on tenure. The highest rate, 6.90 per cent, is now aligned with the IND SECURE offering for the general public. Indian Bank FD interest rate highlights: · 7 days to 45 days: 4.75 per cent – 5.25 per cent

· 91 days to less than 1 year: 5.75 per cent – 6.00 per cent · 1 year: 6.25 per cent · 3 to 5 years and beyond: 5.50 per cent Senior and super senior citizens continue to earn an additional premium over the standard rates. Below is a table of the FD rate and tenures provided by the bank on its website Maturity Period Revised w.e.f 09.06.2025 Rate (% per annum ) 7 days to 14 days 2.8 15 days to 29 days 2.8 30 days to 45 days 3 46 days to 90 days 3.25 91 days to 120 days 3.5 121 days to 180 days 3.85 181 days to less than 9 months 4.5 9 months to less than 1 year 4.75 1 year 6.1 Above 1 year to less than 2 years (Except 444 & 555 Days) 6.6 444 Days 6.9 555 Days 6.8 2 years to less than 3 years 6.4 3 years to less than 5 years 6.25 5 year 6 Above 5 years 6