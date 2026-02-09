Aadhaar biometric lock explained: How it prevents biometric fraud

Aadhaar sits at the centre of most financial identities today, from bank accounts and PAN to mutual funds, EPF and subsidies. That makes biometric security a critical line of defence. One underused safeguard is Aadhaar biometric locking, a UIDAI feature that blocks the use of your fingerprint and iris data for authentication and lowers the risk of misuse.

Here is how the feature works and why it matters for personal finance safety.

How does biometric locking work?

Biometric locking disables fingerprint and iris-based authentication linked to your Aadhaar number. Once enabled, no transaction or verification that depends on biometric authentication can go through unless you temporarily unlock it.

This is especially relevant for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions, where withdrawals and payments can be processed using only Aadhaar number and fingerprint at micro-ATMs and banking correspondents. Locking biometrics adds an extra control layer. Importantly, biometric locking does not affect: · UPI transactions · Net banking access · Debit or credit card usage · OTP-based Aadhaar verification It only blocks biometric authentication. How to lock Aadhaar biometrics? UIDAI allows biometric locking through both its website and mobile app. Through the UIDAI website: · Visit the official UIDAI portal

· Go to Aadhaar services and select biometric lock/unlock · Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code · Authenticate using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number · Enable biometric lock Through the mAadhaar app: · Log in using your profile details · Go to biometric settings · Turn on the biometric lock option The lock stays active until you choose to unlock it. Temporary unlock is allowed If you need biometric authentication for a specific service, you can unlock biometrics using OTP verification. UIDAI provides a temporary unlock window, after which the system can auto-lock again. This reduces the risk of leaving biometrics exposed for long periods.