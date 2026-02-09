New income tax rules coming soon — and taxpayers can now give feedback

If you file income tax returns in India, you now have a chance to help shape the new tax rules and forms that will be used from April 1, 2026.

The Income Tax Department has invited public suggestions and feedback on the draft Income-tax Rules, 2026 and related forms under the upcoming Income Tax Act, 2025, which will replace the decades-old Income-tax Act, 1961.

To make the process more participative, the draft rules and forms have been uploaded on the department’s website, and a feedback utility has been launched on the e-filing portal.

Why this matters for taxpayers The new tax law aims to make compliance simpler, clearer and less time-consuming. By inviting public input before finalising the rules, the government is trying to ensure the system works better for everyday taxpayers, professionals and businesses. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked stakeholders to share suggestions in four key areas: Simplifying language in tax rules and forms

Reducing litigation and disputes

Lowering compliance burden

Identifying outdated or redundant rules and forms For taxpayers, this means an opportunity to flag confusing provisions, complicated forms or unnecessary documentation requirements before the new regime begins.

Fewer rules and forms under the new system One of the biggest changes proposed is simplification of the tax framework itself. Currently: The Income-tax Rules, 1962 contain 511 rules and 399 forms Under the draft Income-tax Rules, 2026: Rules may reduce to 333

Forms may come down to 190 This consolidation is intended to make tax filing and compliance more straightforward. How you can submit suggestions Taxpayers and professionals can submit feedback through a utility available on the income tax e-filing portal. To share suggestions: Visit the feedback link on the e-filing portal

Enter your name and mobile number Complete OTP verification Specify the rule, sub-rule or form number you are commenting on The feedback window opened on February 4, 2026, and suggestions received will be reviewed before the final notification of the rules. The bigger transition From April 1, 2026, India will move to a new income tax law framework, replacing legislation that has governed taxation for more than six decades. The government says the goal is to create a system that is simpler to read, easier to comply with and less prone to disputes.