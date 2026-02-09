Ishaan Khattar buys 3,000 sq ft flat in Mumbai's Pali Hill for Rs 29.4 cr

A residential apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood has been sold for nearly ₹29.4 crore by actor Ishaan Khattar , reflecting continued demand for premium homes in established celebrity-favoured micro-markets.

According to property registration documents, the flat is located in Navroz Apartment in Pali Hill.

The property was sold by Kapil M Mahtani, with the transaction registered on February 5, 2026, the document showed.

The transaction was registered on February 5, 2026, with a consideration value of ₹29.37 crore and stamp duty of ₹1.76 crore.

The apartment has a carpet area of 2,989.05 sq ft, translating to a transaction price of roughly ₹98,000 per sq ft, in line with prevailing rates for ready residential properties in the Pali Hill and Bandra micro-market.