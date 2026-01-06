Aadhaar PVC card charges increase: Check details here & how to apply

The cost of the Aadhaar PVC Card has risen to Rs 75, up from the earlier Rs 50, effective from Jan 1, 2026. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced the revision, which applies to orders placed via the myAadhaar portal or the mAadhaar mobile app. The revised fee includes all applicable taxes.

The Aadhaar PVC Card is a credit-card-sized, durable version of the Aadhaar identity document. It is designed to be more robust than the traditional paper Aadhaar letter and comes with enhanced security features, while holding the same legal validity as the original Aadhaar or e-Aadhaar.

Reason behind the price increase In a UIDAI circular, the authority said that the increase is driven by rising operational costs. “Over the years, the cost of materials, printing, secure delivery, and logistics for Aadhaar PVC Card production and distribution has increased. To maintain the quality of service, the fee structure has been reviewed,” the circular stated. This step ensures that the production and secure delivery of Aadhaar PVC Cards continue without compromise, despite growing material and service costs. Delivery timeline and process Aadhaar holders who order a PVC Card can expect delivery within five working days from UIDAI’s dispatch. The card is sent via India Post’s Speed Post service to the address registered in the Aadhaar database. Users are advised to ensure that their registered address is up to date to avoid delays.