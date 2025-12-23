Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

Key reforms in Aadhaar, UPI and taxes that shaped your finances this year

Money, finance
Money, finance
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
As 2025 comes to a close, Indian households and investors have navigated a year of significant financial reforms. From digital identity overhauls and UPI tweaks to middle-class-friendly tax reforms, these changes have reshaped daily money management, investment decisions, and retirement planning. Here’s a look at the most impactful policy updates and what they mean for your wallet.

Aadhaar goes fully digital

India’s identity backbone saw major changes this year, with a focus on privacy, convenience, and fraud prevention.
 
·  Online updates now fully digital (November 2025): Core details such as name, address, date of birth, and mobile number can now be updated online via the UIDAI portal or mAadhaar app, removing the need for in-person visits.
Implication: Faster KYC updates mean quicker bank account openings, loan approvals, and investment transactions.
 
·  No more photocopies (late 2025): Offline verifications now require QR code scanning through the Aadhaar Verify app. Entities using Aadhaar for verification must register with UIDAI.
Implication: Reduces risks of identity theft and ensures smoother verification for travel, rentals, or subsidies.
 
·  Expanded enrollment rules (August 2025): Virtual updates for NRIs and enhanced data security protocols were introduced.
Implication: Easier access for overseas transactions, including remittances and investments.
 
Tip: Link your Aadhaar to PAN for seamless ITR filing and familiarise yourself with QR-based verification.  ALSO READ | Retirement investing in 2025: Key returns, hard lessons & the 2026 outlook

UPI

UPI continued to dominate digital payments, with over 15 billion monthly transactions mid-year, prompting stricter safeguards and efficiency upgrades.
 
·  Balance inquiry limits and auto-display (August 2025): Daily balance checks capped at 50, with automatic post-transaction balance display to prevent fraud. Transfers above Rs 1 lakh now require biometric or multi-factor authentication.
 
·  Biometric autopay and multi-signatory support: AutoPay renewals need biometric confirmation, joint wallets and AI fraud alerts help secure recurring payments. Wallet top-ups above Rs 10,000 attract nominal fees.
 
·  High-value transaction security (April 2025 onwards): Faster transaction responses and AI monitoring for suspicious activity improve safety for e-commerce shoppers and remittance senders.
 
Tip: Review recurring payments regularly and use fingerprint or face ID for high-value transfers to minimise risk.  ALSO READ | Year-end travel sees Indians spend on comfort and pilgrimages: Report

Tax reforms 

The 2025-26 Union Budget offered measures to simplify taxation and increase disposable income.
·  New tax slabs: Zero tax for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, with subsequent slabs at 5 per cent (Rs 12-15 lakh) and 10 per cent (Rs 15-20 lakh). Salaried taxpayers get an additional Rs 50,000 standard deduction.
Impact: Potential annual savings of Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000, freeing money for investments.
 
·  TDS on rent and ULIP changes: Rent TDS limit raised to Rs 6 lakh; ULIP premiums above Rs 2.5 lakh face LTCG at 12.5 per cent.
Impact: Reduced compliance hassle for tenants; reconsider ULIP vs NPS for tax efficiency.
 
·  Simplified tax bill and extended deadlines: Streamlined rules cut disputes, while ITR filing for belated returns extended to September 15.
 
Tip: Evaluate which tax regime benefits you most and claim eligible deductions before March 31, 2026.

Investments and pensions

·  Unified Pension Scheme (April 2025): Central employees and select PSUs can now switch to UPS, guaranteeing 50 per cent of last salary as pension.
Impact: Offers retirement stability, especially for risk-averse savers.
 
·  NPS Vatsalya for minors and hallmarked silver (September 2025): Early investment options for children and mandatory hallmarking for silver protect long-term wealth.
 
Tip: Plan early for children’s education funds and ensure jewellery purchases are hallmarked to avoid value erosion.

Navigating changes

Digital ID reforms, UPI upgrades, and tax-friendly measures collectively aim to enhance financial inclusion and security. Households that act- update Aadhaar, adjust UPI habits, and file taxes correctly- could see meaningful savings and a smoother start to 2026.
 
Tip: Use UIDAI and tax-filing apps for compliance, and review recurring payments. Staying proactive now sets the stage for smarter financial management in the year ahead.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

NPS withdrawal norms: Greater fund access comes with onus to manage risk

Thinking of a startup? Abu Dhabi's Hub71 offers a global incubation base

India's workforce tops global AI gains with 53 'AI Advantage' score: survey

Train tickets to get costlier from December 26. Check revised fares

India's ₹2.3 lakh cr REIT market overtakes Hong Kong; yields hold at 8-9%

Topics :Aadhar cardUPI transactionsyear ender 2025BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story