Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, Indian households and investors have navigated a year of significant financial reforms. From digital identity overhauls and UPI tweaks to middle-class-friendly tax reforms, these changes have reshaped daily money management, investment decisions, and retirement planning. Here’s a look at the most impactful policy updates and what they mean for your wallet.

Aadhaar goes fully digital

India’s identity backbone saw major changes this year, with a focus on privacy, convenience, and fraud prevention.

· Online updates now fully digital (November 2025): Core details such as name, address, date of birth, and mobile number can now be updated online via the UIDAI portal or mAadhaar app, removing the need for in-person visits.

Implication: Faster KYC updates mean quicker bank account openings, loan approvals, and investment transactions. · No more photocopies (late 2025): Offline verifications now require QR code scanning through the Aadhaar Verify app. Entities using Aadhaar for verification must register with UIDAI. Implication: Reduces risks of identity theft and ensures smoother verification for travel, rentals, or subsidies. · Expanded enrollment rules (August 2025): Virtual updates for NRIs and enhanced data security protocols were introduced. Implication: Easier access for overseas transactions, including remittances and investments. ALSO READ | Retirement investing in 2025: Key returns, hard lessons & the 2026 outlook Tip: Link your Aadhaar to PAN for seamless ITR filing and familiarise yourself with QR-based verification.

UPI UPI continued to dominate digital payments, with over 15 billion monthly transactions mid-year, prompting stricter safeguards and efficiency upgrades. · Balance inquiry limits and auto-display (August 2025): Daily balance checks capped at 50, with automatic post-transaction balance display to prevent fraud. Transfers above Rs 1 lakh now require biometric or multi-factor authentication. · Biometric autopay and multi-signatory support: AutoPay renewals need biometric confirmation, joint wallets and AI fraud alerts help secure recurring payments. Wallet top-ups above Rs 10,000 attract nominal fees. · High-value transaction security (April 2025 onwards): Faster transaction responses and AI monitoring for suspicious activity improve safety for e-commerce shoppers and remittance senders.

ALSO READ | Year-end travel sees Indians spend on comfort and pilgrimages: Report Tip: Review recurring payments regularly and use fingerprint or face ID for high-value transfers to minimise risk. Tax reforms The 2025-26 Union Budget offered measures to simplify taxation and increase disposable income. · New tax slabs: Zero tax for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, with subsequent slabs at 5 per cent (Rs 12-15 lakh) and 10 per cent (Rs 15-20 lakh). Salaried taxpayers get an additional Rs 50,000 standard deduction. Impact: Potential annual savings of Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000, freeing money for investments. · TDS on rent and ULIP changes: Rent TDS limit raised to Rs 6 lakh; ULIP premiums above Rs 2.5 lakh face LTCG at 12.5 per cent.

Impact: Reduced compliance hassle for tenants; reconsider ULIP vs NPS for tax efficiency. · Simplified tax bill and extended deadlines: Streamlined rules cut disputes, while ITR filing for belated returns extended to September 15. Tip: Evaluate which tax regime benefits you most and claim eligible deductions before March 31, 2026. Investments and pensions · Unified Pension Scheme (April 2025): Central employees and select PSUs can now switch to UPS, guaranteeing 50 per cent of last salary as pension. Impact: Offers retirement stability, especially for risk-averse savers. · NPS Vatsalya for minors and hallmarked silver (September 2025): Early investment options for children and mandatory hallmarking for silver protect long-term wealth.