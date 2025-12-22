Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Train tickets to get costlier from December 26. Check revised fares

Train tickets to get costlier from December 26. Check revised fares

Railways says fare hike applies to longer journeys, suburban and short-distance travel spared

Indian Railways
Indian Railways
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Train travel is set to become slightly more expensive from December 26, after the Indian Railways announced a rationalisation of passenger fares. While the increase is marginal, it will be felt mainly by long-distance travellers, especially those using Mail and Express services.
 
The Railways has clarified that short-distance and suburban passengers have largely been protected from the hike, keeping its wider social role in mind.
 

No change for daily commuters

 
For a large section of daily and short-distance commuters, fares will remain unchanged. According to the new structure:
 
-  There is no fare increase for journeys up to 215 kilometres in the ordinary (general) class
 
-  Suburban train fares, including monthly season tickets, remain unchanged
 
-  This means passengers travelling within cities or nearby towns will not have to pay anything extra.
 

Those on longer journeys to feel the pinch

 
The fare hike applies to longer journeys and higher classes. The increase is calculated on a per-kilometre basis, which keeps the absolute impact relatively low.
 
1. Ordinary class (beyond 215 km): Fare increased by 1 paise per kilometre
 
2. Mail and Express trains (non-AC): Fare increased by 2 paise per kilometre
 
3. Air-conditioned classes: Fare increased by 2 paise per kilometre
 
To put this into perspective, a passenger travelling 500 kilometres in a non-air-conditioned Mail or Express train will pay Rs 10 more once the revised fares come into effect. The same additional cost will apply to AC travellers covering a similar distance.
 

Why the hike?

 
Indian Railways said the fare rationalisation is aimed at partly offsetting rising operating costs. Over the past decade, the national transporter has expanded its network, increased train services, and strengthened safety systems, all of which have pushed up expenses.
 
The Railways’ manpower cost has risen to about Rs 11.5 billion, while pension expenses stand at nearly Rs 600 billion. Overall operational costs for 2024–25 have climbed to around Rs 26.3 billion.
 
Against this backdrop, the fare hike is expected to generate around Rs 6 billion in additional revenue this year.
 

Focus beyond passenger fares

 
The Railways emphasised that it is relying more on higher freight loading rather than passenger fares to fund its growing expenses. India has emerged as the second-largest cargo-carrying railway system in the world, supported by operational improvements and better asset utilisation.
 

Not the first hike in recent years

 
This is not the first adjustment in recent times. In July this year, the Railways had raised fares for Mail and Express trains, marking the first hike since January 2020.
 
For passengers, the latest increase is unlikely to significantly disrupt travel budgets. However, for families and frequent long-distance travellers, even small increments may add up over time, making advance planning and fare comparison more important than ever.

Indian Railway News Indian Railway

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

