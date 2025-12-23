Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PAN-Aadhaar deadline nears: Missing Jan 1, 2026, could freeze finances

PAN-Aadhaar deadline nears: Missing Jan 1, 2026, could freeze finances

PAN not linked to Aadhaar by December 31 may turn inoperative from 2026

Pan card
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Your Permanent Account Number (PAN) will become inoperative from January 1, 2026 if it is not linked to Aadhaar by December 31, 2025.
 
With the deadline drawing close, the implications are significant for taxpayers and anyone using PAN for routine financial transactions. The government has made PAN-Aadhaar linkage mandatory to improve tax compliance and reduce duplication in the system.
 

Who needs to link PAN with Aadhaar?

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on April 3, 2025, individuals who were allotted a PAN using an Aadhaar enrolment ID before October 1, 2024, must intimate their Aadhaar number to the Income Tax Department by December 31, 2025, or any later date notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
 
This means that even if your PAN was issued earlier based on an Aadhaar enrolment slip, you are required to complete the formal linking once the Aadhaar number is generated.

What happens if PAN becomes inoperative

An inoperative PAN can disrupt several financial and tax-related activities. If the linking is not completed by the deadline, taxpayers may face the following issues:
  • Income tax returns cannot be filed or verified
  • Pending refunds will not be processed
  • TDS and TCS credits may not reflect correctly in Form 26AS
  • TDS may be deducted at higher rates, as applicable to invalid PANs
  • Opening new bank accounts, making fresh investments, or trading in securities may be restricted
Existing bank accounts will continue to operate, but most new financial transactions requiring PAN-based KYC may be blocked until the PAN is reactivated.
 

How to link PAN with Aadhaar?

The PAN-Aadhaar linking facility is available to individual taxpayers, whether or not they are registered on the income tax e-filing portal. The process is fully online and can be completed through the Income Tax Department’s official website.
 
Taxpayers need to enter their PAN, Aadhaar number, and a mobile number registered with Aadhaar, followed by OTP verification. If the PAN has already become inoperative, a penalty of Rs 1,000 has to be paid before completing the linking process.
 

Key points to remember

Before initiating the process, ensure that personal details such as name, date of birth, and gender match exactly on both PAN and Aadhaar records. An active mobile number is essential for OTP-based verification.
 
With a rush expected closer to the deadline, completing the PAN–Aadhaar linkage well in advance can help avoid technical glitches, penalties, and last-minute disruption to your finances.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

EPFO to fix EPS contribution errors: Here's what it means for pensions

Premium

NPS withdrawal norms: Greater fund access comes with onus to manage risk

Thinking of a startup? Abu Dhabi's Hub71 offers a global incubation base

India's workforce tops global AI gains with 53 'AI Advantage' score: survey

Topics :Aadhaar card link to Pan cardPan cardBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story