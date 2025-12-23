Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Can tax officials access emails and social media under new tax rules 2025?

Can tax officials access emails and social media under new tax rules 2025?

Section 247 under the new Act allows authorised officers to access computer systems or virtual spaces, but strictly during search and survey operations where there is credible evidence of evasion

income tax, I-T dept, ITR filing
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
A recent social media post claiming that the Income Tax department would have access to emails, WhatsApp messages, and other digital platforms from April 1, 2026, has been flagged as misleading by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The clarification comes amid widespread concern among taxpayers about digital privacy under the new Income Tax Act, 2025.
 

No mass surveillance

 
PIB’s fact-check emphasises that the powers under the new tax law are restricted to search and survey operations. “Unless a taxpayer is undergoing a formal search due to evidence of significant tax evasion, the department has no authority to access private digital spaces,” it stated.
 

Key points highlighted by PIB include:

 
Routine assessments, scrutiny cases, or data processing will not involve access to personal emails or social media.
 
The measures are specifically aimed at detecting large-scale tax evasion and black money, not everyday taxpayers.
 
The authority to seize documents and evidence during searches has existed since the 1961 Income Tax Act.
 
The viral post, originally shared by a social media handle @IndianTechGuide, falsely suggested that all citizens’ digital platforms would be accessible to tax authorities starting April 2026. PIB confirmed that this interpretation is inaccurate.
 

Section 247 of the Income Tax Act, 2025

The Income Tax Act, 2025, which replaces the 1961 Act from April 1, 2026, simplifies tax compliance by reducing 819 complex sections to clearer provisions. 
Section 247 under the new Act allows authorised officers to access computer systems or virtual digital spaces, but strictly during search and survey operations where there is credible evidence of evasion.
 
According to PIB, this power is crucial for collecting evidence, especially when digital data is stored on servers or cloud platforms, to accurately compute the amount of tax evaded and to present a case in court.
 

For ordinary taxpayers, there is no change in digital privacy.

“Law-abiding citizens need not worry about routine access to their emails, social media accounts, or messages by the tax authorities,” PIB concluded. The measures target only serious cases of evasion, ensuring the focus remains on large-scale financial misconduct.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

NPS withdrawal norms: Greater fund access comes with onus to manage risk

Thinking of a startup? Abu Dhabi's Hub71 offers a global incubation base

India's workforce tops global AI gains with 53 'AI Advantage' score: survey

Train tickets to get costlier from December 26. Check revised fares

India's ₹2.3 lakh cr REIT market overtakes Hong Kong; yields hold at 8-9%

Topics :Income taxIncome Tax filingIncome Tax fraudBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story