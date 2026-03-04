War disruption: When airlines, hotels must refund cancelled bookings

“For agent or platform bookings, timelines can extend to 14–21 working days because the airline processes the refund first and the intermediary passes it on,” says Ganapathy. Delays are more common during mass cancellations or global disruptions.

Follow up with the airline or booking platform using the case or reference number if the refund is delayed beyond the communicated timeline. Keep written communication, such as emails and complaint tickets, to track the issue. If the refund is delayed and repeated follow-ups do not resolve the matter, escalate in writing to the airline or the booking platform, citing DGCA refund timelines. “If there is no response, file a complaint with a consumer commission for deficiency of service and seek compensation or interest,” says Patel.