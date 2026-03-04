War disruption: When airlines, hotels must refund cancelled bookings

Escalate to consumer forums if the refund is denied, supported by documentation and precedents.
Standard travel insurance policies do not usually cover war, so reimbursement may not be available for war-related cancellations.
“Trip cancellation, curtailment, interruption, or extension cover is not on an all-risks basis,” says Hari Radhakrishnan, an expert at the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI). These covers apply only to specified contingencies, which include hospitalisation or death of the traveller or immediate relative, natural calamities, political risk (riot, strike, civil commotion), and loss of passport or visa.
“War or warlike situations causing cancellation or disruption are not a specified contingency under travel insurance and may be expressly excluded under the policy,” adds Radhakrishnan.