PAN misused for fraudulent loan? How to detect & restore credit score

A loan fraudulently taken on your permanent account number (PAN) can wreck your credit score and you may not even know about it until a bank rejects your credit application.

Here is how to detect and dispute a fraudulent loan before the damage spreads.

Start with your credit report

Every loan and credit card issued in India is reported to credit information companies authorised by the Reserve Bank of India. This means your credit report is the first place to check.

You are entitled to one free credit report each year from each of the four major bureaus:

TransUnion CIBIL

Experian

Equifax

CRIF High Mark Download the report directly from their websites. In the “account information” or “loan details” section, look for: Personal loans or credit cards you do not recognise

Loans from unfamiliar companies

Hard enquiries from institutions where you never applied

Even a small-ticket loan is a red flag. Fraudsters often begin with modest amounts to avoid immediate detection. Track your credit activity regularly Several fintech platforms now allow users to monitor their credit profile and linked loans in one place. Apps such as CRED, Paytm, OneScore and Google Pay provide access to credit score updates and recent credit activity.