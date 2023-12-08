All about property transfer, insurance ULIPs: Top personal finance stories

explains the two options. A movie legend gifted a Rs 50-crore bungalow in Mumbai to his daughter last month. The ownership was transferred through two separate gift deeds. Almost a decade ago, a billionaire industrialist gifted his stake in business, a share worth almost Rs 1,041 crore, to his son. The older man was allegedly driven out of his house in Mumbai some years later. The two stories highlight the importance of families planning transfer of property. Should one use a gift deed or write a will? Bindisha Sarangthe two options.

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

69,654, record high Sensex closing on December 6

The Sensex hit a record high of 69,654 on December 6. Several factors have contributed to this surge.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.6 per cent in the July-September quarter, exceeding expectations. The ruling party won the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, which points to the likelihood of a stable government being formed after the General Election of 2024.

Interest rates have peaked in the US and rate cuts could begin in May-June 2024. This shift in expectations has led to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) once again investing in the Indian market.

When markets touch a new high, investors make two types of mistakes. One, they allocate more to equities to make a quick buck. This backfires if the market corrects.

Some investors exit the market, with the aim of returning whenever the market corrects. This move can also be futile as markets can remain high for a very long time. If and when they correct, the news flow could be so negative that investors may not have the guts to re-enter. A sensible approach during a bull run is to rebalance the portfolio while avoiding drastic changes to asset allocation.