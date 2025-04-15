Almost 80% of Indians plan to use rewards points for leisure travel: Report

Almost 80 per cent of Indians plan to use credit card rewards points for leisure travel (flights, hotels, car rentals) this year, according to an online survey by American Express.

Indians seeks “holistic experiences” in their travel; their plan could be a trip for a luxury purchase or attending concerts and sporting events, said the credit card company’s 2025 Global Travel Trends Report. Its insights are based on a global online survey conducted in January in seven countries, including 1,023 respondents in India. All respondents reported annual incomes of $50,000 or more and travel at least once a year.

“Indians are more informed and discerning than ever before and seek holistic experiences during their travel. At American Express, we understand the preferences of our card members and are committed to helping them unlock more value on travel, dining, shopping and entertainment - through each aspect of their journey,” said Sanjay Khanna, chief executive officer and country manager, American Express Banking Corp India.

Top insights on Indian travellers

84 per cent believe combining credit card rewards with other loyalty programs delivers the best value for international trips.

Half of all respondents are linking their cards with dining partners to amplify benefits.

Pursuit of the unique and local

The report highlights a growing preference for immersive cultural experiences and meaningful purchases:

92 per cent seek one-of-a-kind souvenirs to commemorate their travels

84 per cent are focused on supporting local small businesses during their journeys.

81 per cent plan to buy high-quality local goods like Italian leather or Persian rugs.

50 per cent are even planning trips with the specific goal of purchasing a luxury item or investment piece.

Event-driven travel on the rise

Entertainment and sports are becoming major travel motivators:

58 per cent of Indian travellers are planning trips — domestically and internationally — for specific concerts or shows.

Cricket (63 per cent) and football (38 per cent) top the list of sports events Indians are traveling for in 2025. As many as 36 per cent willing to travel domestically and 32 per cent internationally to catch “action live”.

Indian travellers are also leaning heavily on tech and research before packing their bags:

67 per cent rely on travel websites for reviews, while 55 per cent turn to social media, and 51 per cent consult friends and family.

When choosing a destination, the top considerations are interest alignment (54 per cent) and budget (50 per cent).

79 per cent download relevant travel apps, and 48 per cent book their entire itinerary via smartphone or tablet.