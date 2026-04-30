As silver slides, punters should exit, long-term investors should buy dip

Some investors may have entered silver as punters, when its price was rising sharply. “Investors who entered silver from a short-term perspective may need to consider booking losses,” says Renu Maheshwari, Sebi-registered investment advisor, co-founder and principal advisor, Finscholarz Wealth Managers.

Long-term investors have the option of booking losses and adjusting them against other gains. They may then accumulate more silver. “They may buy during sharp corrections and average out their cost of purchase,” says Maheshwari. She suggests that long-term investors who do not treat silver as a speculative tool may allocate about 1-2 per cent of their portfolio to it.