Australia now allows TOEFL scores for all visa applications: Key details

Now, the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) scores will be accepted for all visa applications in Australia, Educational Testing Service (ETS) announced in a press release on Monday.

This development follows a temporary suspension where TOEFL scores were not accepted due to a review by the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) initiated last July.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Impact on students and professionals

This change is particularly crucial for Indian students and professionals, who favour Australia for education and career opportunities. Over 120,000 Indian students were studying in Australia last year, and the country's universities continue to rank highly on the global stage.

"Australia remains the preferred choice for Indian students and working professionals, with over 1.2 lakh Indian students studying in Australia last year.

"Further, with nine Australian universities amongst the top 100 global universities as per the latest QS World University Rankings, Australia offers world-class higher education and post-study work opportunities," said Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia.

Significance of TOEFL iBT acceptance

The reinstatement of TOEFL's acceptance underscores its relevance and rigorous standards. Nishidar Borra, President of the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India, said, "The acceptance of TOEFL iBT scores for Australian visas is a significant affirmation of the test's rigour and relevance." "It reassures students and professionals aiming for life in Australia that their language skills will be assessed by one of the world's most widely recognised and respected tests. This decision is testimony to the standing of TOEFL iBT as a critical tool for academic and professional advancement around the world," he added.

Changes to the TOEFL Test

The TOEFL test itself has undergone several changes. Notably, the test duration has been reduced from three hours to under two hours, and candidates can now view their official score release date immediately after completing the test.

What is TOEFL

The TOEFL iBT test assesses English proficiency across listening, reading, writing, and speaking skills. It is recognised by over 12,500 institutions in more than 160 countries, including major education destinations like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. This wide acceptance makes TOEFL iBT a critical tool for academic and professional advancement globally.

Top countries accepting TOEFL exam scores are:

United States: 90% of universities accept TOEFL scores

United Kingdom: 100% of universities accept TOEFL scores

Australia: 100% of universities accept TOEFL scores

New Zealand: 100% of universities accept TOEFL scores

Canada: 100% of universities accept TOEFL scores

Ireland: 100% of universities accept TOEFL scores

Besides TOEFL, Australia accepts scores from the following tests undertaken at a secure test centre for English language visa requirements:

— International English Language Testing System (IELTS), including One Skill Retake (OSR)

— Pearson Test of English (PTE)

— Cambridge English (CAE) (also known as C1 Advanced)

— Occupational English Test (OET), noting this is a test developed for health professionals