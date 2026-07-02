Avoid reimbursement claims to reduce stress during hospitalisation

A recent survey by Policybazaar found that cashless claims offer health insurance customers a better experience than reimbursement claims. The survey covered 2,228 customers across metros and Tier-II and Tier-III cities who underwent hospitalisation themselves or attended to family members, and then filed a health insurance claim between August 2024 and September 2025.

Cashless claims are simpler and more seamless. The insurer settles the hospital bill directly, so the customer does not have to pay from their own pocket. “This reduces the need to arrange a large sum during hospitalisation,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.

Customers usually file reimbursement claims when the hospital is not part of the insurer’s cashless network. This situation is becoming rare because most insurers have about 15,000–20,000 hospitals in their cashless networks. “Some small hospitals in far-flung areas may still remain outside the cashless network,” says Chhabra.

In a cashless claim, the TPA desk and nursing station help submit the documents. “The customer does not feel the burden of documentation,” says Amit Chhabra, chief business officer, Policybazaar. Cashless claims, therefore, require less personal effort at a difficult time.

Cashless treatment is available at the insurer’s network hospitals. These hospitals work with negotiated package rates and have a dedicated insurance or third-party administrator (TPA) desk. The insurance or TPA desk liaises with the insurer on the patient’s behalf. “This coordination makes authorisation faster,” says Arora.

Many policyholders do not know which hospitals are empanelled with their insurer. “Some assume that every hospital offers cashless treatment and discover the gap only at admission,” says Arora.

Some patients also continue with a doctor or hospital they have trusted for years. That doctor or hospital may not be part of the insurance network. Sometimes patients go to a reputed hospital that may not have a cashless tie-up with their insurer.

A medical emergency may also force the customer to go to the nearest hospital. “In such a situation, the customer may not have time to check whether the hospital is in the insurer’s network,” says Arora.

“A pre-existing condition that still falls within the policy waiting period can also lead to denial,” says Arora.

Non-disclosure is another common reason. This means the customer did not disclose an existing medical condition while buying the policy.

Insurers may deny a cashless claim if they suspect fraud. “Fraud may involve a customer who is not actually hospitalised,” says Chhabra.

Cashless approval typically takes about three to four hours at the time of discharge. “Some customers do not want to wait and leave the hospital. They then file a reimbursement claim later,” says Chhabra.

Cashless settlements are based on package rates already negotiated with the hospital. “If the patient pays out of pocket, the hospital may charge its standard billing rate. This rate is usually higher than the negotiated rate,” says Arora.

Some customers avoid cashless claims for convenience, especially if the claim is small. This approach is not advisable. “Skipping cashless to save a few hours at discharge can create a bigger problem later,” says Arora.

Sometimes, the issue is procedural rather than a hard denial. “Authorisation may remain pending if the insurer needs additional medical records or clarification from the treating doctor,” says Arora.

“Reimbursement claims can lead to partial settlement or repudiation if documentation does not fully support the claim,” says Arora.

Insurers may undertake more investigation in reimbursement claims because they lack standardised billing. The insurer has to independently verify that the charges are reasonable. It also has to verify that the treatment was medically necessary. Reimbursement claims, therefore, involve a more detailed review than cashless claims.

In reimbursement claims, customers have to pay out of their own pocket. These claims typically involve a non-network hospital, where pre-agreed arrangements with insurers usually do not exist. “The insurer may check every bill line by line and ask for additional medical records. This can stretch the processing time,” says Arora.

Documentation burden is higher In cashless claims, the hospital’s insurance desk coordinates with the insurer. The insurer, hospital and TPA desk take on more of the burden. “In reimbursement claims, the customer undertakes more of the effort,” says Chhabra.

The document requirement may be the same for reimbursement and cashless claims, but the difference lies in who submits the documents. “In reimbursement claims, the customer has to organise and submit the documents and fill the forms,” says Chhabra.

The customer has to gather every bill, prescription, investigation report, discharge summary and payment receipt.