Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today for Maharana Pratap Jayanti?

Bank holiday today: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a bank holiday in Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti today, Thursday, May 29, 2025.

This is a state-level holiday, hence, banks will not remain closed across the country. However, in the state, the bank will remain shut on May 29, and people have to wait till May 30 for bank-related work.

Why are banks closed in HP today, May 29?

ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank shares rise after Sebi bans ex-CEO, 4 others from markets Maharana Pratap Jayanti commemorates the birth of Maharana Pratap, one of India’s most revered Rajput warriors, known for his unwavering resistance against Mughal rule. On this occasion, Himachal Pradesh honours the legacy of the Mewar king with tributes and regional observances, prompting a state-specific bank holiday.

While some states recognise the day with local celebrations, Himachal Pradesh is the only state this year to declare a full bank holiday.

Where will the banks remain closed?

This year, the bank holiday will only be observed in Himachal Pradesh. All government and private banks will remain shut on this day. However, banks in other states will function normally.

Will online banking services remain active today?

Although banks will remain shut in Himachal Pradesh, online banking, including net banking, mobile banking and UPI, will function normally. Services like electricity bill payment, rent transfer, and money transfer can be done easily without interruption.

However, there are some banking services such as depositing a draft, check clearance or chequebook-related works, which will only be done once the banks open on Friday, May 30.