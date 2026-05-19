Bengal approves 7th Pay Commission: Salary rise, fitment factor explained

West Bengal’s approval for the 7th Pay Commission will raise state government salaries, pensions and allowances but the actual jump in take-home pay will depend on the fitment factor to be notified later.

The decision, cleared during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is being seen as one of the biggest financial policy moves for state employees in recent years. Alongside the pay panel announcement, the state also approved a new cash transfer scheme for women, free bus rides for women, and changes in welfare schemes.

According to public broadcaster Akashvani News, the proposed 7th Pay Commission will cover state government employees, staff of boards and corporations, state-aided bodies and educational institutions.

Why the 7th Pay Commission matters A pay commission revises salaries, pensions and allowances of government employees periodically to account for inflation and rising living costs. West Bengal had implemented the 6th Pay Commission in 2019 with retrospective arrears from January 1, 2016. The next revision is significant because it affects: Monthly basic salary

Dearness allowance calculations

Pension payouts

Other service-linked benefits For homes dependent on government salaries, the revision could improve disposable income, retirement savings potential and borrowing eligibility. Agnimitra Paul, minister for women and child development and social welfare, said the move fulfils a long-standing demand of employees.

However, the government has not yet announced a crucial detail: Fitment factor. What is a fitment factor? The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise existing salaries and pensions. For example, if an employee has a basic pay of Rs 20,000 and the government adopts a fitment factor of 2.5, the revised basic pay becomes Rs 50,000. Under the 6th Pay Commission, West Bengal had adopted a fitment factor of 2.57. This time, estimates are circulating around possible fitment factors of 2.0, 2.25 and 2.5. The eventual figure will determine how sharply salaries rise and how much additional burden falls on the state exchequer.

How salaries may rise across pay levels Current entry-level basic pay in West Bengal ranges from Rs 17,000 at Level 1 to Rs 1.28 lakh at Level 24. If the state adopts different fitment factors, the revised basic salary could change sharply. For instance: A Level 1 employee with basic pay of Rs 17,000 may see pay rise to: Rs 34,000 at 2.0 fitment

Rs 38,250 at 2.25 fitment

Rs 42,500 at 2.5 fitment A Level 10 employee drawing Rs 32,100 basic pay may move to: Rs 64,200 at 2.0 fitment

Rs 72,225 at 2.25 fitment

Rs 80,250 at 2.5 fitment At senior levels, a Level 24 employee with Rs 1,28,900 basic pay could see revised pay rise to more than Rs 3.22 lakh if a 2.5 fitment factor is adopted.