Aadhaar-PAN mismatch on UAN? KYC documents, steps and key checks explained

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are required to keep their Know Your Customer (KYC) details updated on the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal to access various EPFO services smoothly. Linking and verifying documents such as Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details helps members use online facilities including PF withdrawal, account transfer and pension-related services.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows users to complete the KYC update process online through the UAN member portal. For salaried employees, especially those changing jobs or planning withdrawals, ensuring that KYC records are accurate has become an important step in managing their provident fund account.

What is PF KYC? KYC in EPF refers to linking identity and financial documents with a member’s UAN account. These records help EPFO verify the account holder’s details digitally. The commonly linked documents include: Aadhaar

PAN

Bank account details

Passport

Driving licence

Voter ID Among these, Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details are the most important for online claim processing. Why updating KYC matters Verified KYC details help ensure smoother access to EPFO’s online services. These include: Online PF withdrawal

PF account transfer

Pension claim processing

Profile verification

Faster claim settlement Incorrect or incomplete information may lead to verification issues during online processing.

Things to keep ready before starting Before updating KYC details on the UAN portal, members should keep the following information available: Active UAN number

UAN portal password

Aadhaar-linked mobile number

PAN card details

Bank account number and IFSC code The mobile number linked with Aadhaar should remain active because OTP authentication may be required during verification. Step-by-step guide to update PF KYC online Step 1: Log in to the UAN member portal Visit the EPFO UAN member portal and sign in using: UAN number

Password

Captcha code Step 2: Open the KYC section After logging in:

Click on the ‘Manage’ tab

Select ‘KYC’ This section displays previously linked KYC documents and options to add new ones. Step 3: Select the document type Choose the document you want to add or update. Options include: Aadhaar

PAN

Bank account

Passport

Driving licence Enter the required information carefully. For example: Aadhaar details should match UIDAI records

PAN details should match Income Tax records

Bank account details should be accurate and active Step 4: Save the details After entering the information: Tick the declaration box

Click ‘Save’ The document will then appear under the ‘Pending KYC’ section.

Step 5: Verification process In many cases, the employer needs to approve the KYC digitally. Once verification is completed, the status changes to ‘Verified’. For Aadhaar-linked authentication through OTP, verification may happen automatically in certain cases. Common issues users should avoid While updating KYC, users should ensure that details match official records. Some common mistakes include: Name mismatch Differences in spelling, initials or surname order between Aadhaar and EPFO records can create verification issues. Incorrect PAN details Wrong PAN entry or mismatch with Income Tax Department records may prevent successful verification. Bank account errors

Incorrect account number or IFSC code can affect claim processing. Inactive Aadhaar-linked mobile number OTP-based authentication may fail if the registered mobile number is no longer active. How to check KYC status EPF members can track the status of their KYC request directly on the UAN portal. The status may appear as: Pending

Verified

Rejected If the request remains pending for a long period, employees may need to contact their employer for approval. Is Aadhaar mandatory for PF claims? EPFO has increasingly shifted towards Aadhaar-based online services. Aadhaar verification is generally required for filing online claims and accessing several digital facilities through the UAN portal.