Aadhaar-PAN mismatch on UAN? KYC documents, steps and key checks explained

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are required to keep their Know Your Customer (KYC) details updated on the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal to access various EPFO services smoothly. Linking and verifying documents such as Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details helps members use online facilities including PF withdrawal, account transfer and pension-related services.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows users to complete the KYC update process online through the UAN member portal. For salaried employees, especially those changing jobs or planning withdrawals, ensuring that KYC records are accurate has become an important step in managing their provident fund account.
What is PF KYC?
KYC in EPF refers to linking identity and financial documents with a member’s UAN account. These records help EPFO verify the account holder’s details digitally.
The commonly linked documents include:
- Aadhaar
- PAN
- Bank account details
- Passport
- Driving licence
- Voter ID
Among these, Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details are the most important for online claim processing.
Why updating KYC matters
Verified KYC details help ensure smoother access to EPFO’s online services. These include:
- Online PF withdrawal
- PF account transfer
- Pension claim processing
- Profile verification
- Faster claim settlement
Incorrect or incomplete information may lead to verification issues during online processing.
Things to keep ready before starting
Before updating KYC details on the UAN portal, members should keep the following information available:
- Active UAN number
- UAN portal password
- Aadhaar-linked mobile number
- PAN card details
- Bank account number and IFSC code
The mobile number linked with Aadhaar should remain active because OTP authentication may be required during verification.
Step-by-step guide to update PF KYC online
Step 1: Log in to the UAN member portal
Visit the EPFO UAN member portal and sign in using:
- UAN number
- Password
- Captcha code
Step 2: Open the KYC section
After logging in:
- Click on the ‘Manage’ tab
- Select ‘KYC’
This section displays previously linked KYC documents and options to add new ones.
Step 3: Select the document type
Choose the document you want to add or update. Options include:
- Aadhaar
- PAN
- Bank account
- Passport
- Driving licence
Enter the required information carefully.
For example:
- Aadhaar details should match UIDAI records
- PAN details should match Income Tax records
- Bank account details should be accurate and active
Step 4: Save the details
After entering the information:
- Tick the declaration box
- Click ‘Save’
The document will then appear under the ‘Pending KYC’ section.
Step 5: Verification process
In many cases, the employer needs to approve the KYC digitally.
Once verification is completed, the status changes to ‘Verified’.
For Aadhaar-linked authentication through OTP, verification may happen automatically in certain cases.
Common issues users should avoid
While updating KYC, users should ensure that details match official records. Some common mistakes include:
Name mismatch
Differences in spelling, initials or surname order between Aadhaar and EPFO records can create verification issues.
Incorrect PAN details
Wrong PAN entry or mismatch with Income Tax Department records may prevent successful verification.
Bank account errors
Incorrect account number or IFSC code can affect claim processing.
Inactive Aadhaar-linked mobile number
OTP-based authentication may fail if the registered mobile number is no longer active.
How to check KYC status
EPF members can track the status of their KYC request directly on the UAN portal.
The status may appear as:
- Pending
- Verified
- Rejected
If the request remains pending for a long period, employees may need to contact their employer for approval.
Is Aadhaar mandatory for PF claims?
EPFO has increasingly shifted towards Aadhaar-based online services. Aadhaar verification is generally required for filing online claims and accessing several digital facilities through the UAN portal.
Members planning PF withdrawal or transfer should therefore ensure that Aadhaar is correctly linked and verified in advance.
What employees should check before filing a PF claim
Before submitting a PF withdrawal or transfer request, employees should confirm that:
- Aadhaar is verified
- PAN is linked
- Bank account details are correct
- Personal details match across records
They should also ensure that employment and exit details have been correctly updated by the employer.
Keeping KYC records updated can help EPF subscribers use online services more efficiently and reduce avoidable processing issues during claims or transfers.