Beyond cake and balloons: Kids, parents, embrace activity-based birthdays

Prices vary according to the activity. A bungee jumping setup is available for around Rs 15,000, while attractions such as remote-controlled car racing and snakes-and-ladders game stations cost approximately Rs 4,500 each. Ball pools are priced at around Rs 12,500, while large inflatable attractions such as the Mickey Mouse jumping bouncy castle cost about Rs 10,000. Activity-based snack counters, including candy floss stations for up to 25 children, start at around Rs 4,500. Other popular options include trampolines, football darts, foosball tables, archery games, cricket pitches, bowling alleys, VR gaming zones, balloon dart challenges, giant Jenga, wheel of fortune, inflatable pools, bull rides, pottery wheel stations, tattoo art corners, and paint-the-pot workshops, allowing parents to customise celebrations according to age group, budget and theme.