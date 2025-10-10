Hospital cash riders explained: Turning term insurance into living cover

A term insurance policy is bought to secure families but with insurers introducing hospitalisation benefits, also known as hospi-cash, the product has expanded to protect policyholders’ income.

According to Policybazaar.com, the feature ensures that the people insured receive a fixed cash benefit for each day of hospitalisation.

What’s hospi-cash

“The insurer pays a fixed benefit amount in case the life insured gets hospitalised. The amount is given each day from the first day of hospitalisation but a minimum stay of 24 hours is mandatory,” said Varun Agarwal, head of term insurance at Policybazaar.com. “This helps cover income loss and ensures the family doesn’t have to worry about expenses during treatment,” he said.

In essence, hospi-cash adds a layer of income protection to a pure-risk policy, helping meet non-medical expenses such as transport, meals, or daily bills that health insurance may not cover. How hospi-cash works According to the Policybazaar data, Tata AIA’s Hospicare Rider and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI)’s Hospital Care Rider follow a simple structure: Feature Tata AIA Hospicare Rider ABSLI Hospital Care Rider Minimum hospital stay 24 hours 24 hours Waiting period 30–90 days (longer for pre-existing diseases) 90 days (except accidents) Accident cover Immediate Immediate Claim process Intimation → Submit documents → Verification → NEFT payout Intimation → Submit documents → Verification → Settlement in 2–3 days Documents required Discharge summary, bills, reports, claim form Discharge summary, bills, reports, claim form