Black money haul: Over ₹30,000 cr undisclosed income traced by I-T in FY25

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has detected ₹30,444 crore in undisclosed income during the 2024–25 financial year through 465 survey operations, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, the minister said that the I-T Department initiates surveys, search and seizure actions, and assessments when it receives credible information of direct tax evasion. These enforcement actions are part of the government's ongoing efforts to tackle tax non-compliance and black money.

“Whenever credible information of direct tax evasion comes to notice, suitable action is taken, including surveys, search and seizure operations and assessments to bring the undisclosed income to tax,” Chaudhary said.