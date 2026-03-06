Bobby Deol, wife Tanya buy office units in Andheri West for over ₹15 crore

Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol have acquired multiple commercial units at Yura Business Park – Phase 2 on Andheri–Versova Link Road in Mumbai’s Andheri West, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transactions, executed through agreements for sale on March 4, 2026, involve office spaces in the commercial project developed by Yura Business Park Private Limited.

The Deol Portfolio: A ₹7 Crore Commercial Expansion

Leading the celebrity interest is actor Vijay Singh Dharmendra Deol (popularly known as Bobby Deol). Following a period of major career resurgence, the actor has locked in a substantial commercial footprint on the building's second floor, signaling a sophisticated shift in his wealth management strategy.

Unit C-201: Spanning 71.44 sq. mtrs. (carpet), purchased for ₹3.32 crore (Stamp Duty: ₹19.93 lakh). Unit C-202: A slightly larger unit of 79.15 sq. mtrs., acquired for ₹3.68 crore (Stamp Duty: ₹22.08 lakh). The Strategy: By investing roughly ₹7 crore in Andheri West, Deol is tapping into a micro-market where commercial yields (8-10%) significantly outperform the luxury residential segment. Meanwhile, Deol's wife Tania through her company Greenstone Investments Private Limited has acquired three commercial units at Yura Business Park – Phase 2 on Versova Link Road in Andheri (West), Mumbai, for a combined consideration of over ₹8 crore, according to property registration documents.