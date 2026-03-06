Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bobby Deol, wife Tanya buy office units in Andheri West for over ₹15 crore

Bobby Deol, wife Tanya buy office units in Andheri West for over ₹15 crore

The transactions, executed through agreements for sale on March 4, 2026, involve office spaces in the commercial project developed by Yura Business Park Private Limited.

Bobby Deol
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol have acquired multiple commercial units at Yura Business Park – Phase 2 on Andheri–Versova Link Road in Mumbai’s Andheri West, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.   The transactions, executed through agreements for sale on March 4, 2026, involve office spaces in the commercial project developed by Yura Business Park Private Limited. 
The Deol Portfolio: A ₹7 Crore Commercial Expansion
Leading the celebrity interest is actor Vijay Singh Dharmendra Deol (popularly known as Bobby Deol). Following a period of major career resurgence, the actor has locked in a substantial commercial footprint on the building's second floor, signaling a sophisticated shift in his wealth management strategy.
 
Unit C-201: Spanning 71.44 sq. mtrs. (carpet), purchased for ₹3.32 crore (Stamp Duty: ₹19.93 lakh).
 
Unit C-202: A slightly larger unit of 79.15 sq. mtrs., acquired for ₹3.68 crore (Stamp Duty: ₹22.08 lakh).
 
The Strategy: By investing roughly ₹7 crore in Andheri West, Deol is tapping into a micro-market where commercial yields (8-10%) significantly outperform the luxury residential segment.
 
Meanwhile, Deol's wife Tania through her company Greenstone Investments Private Limited  has acquired three commercial units at Yura Business Park – Phase 2 on Versova Link Road in Andheri (West), Mumbai, for a combined consideration of over ₹8 crore, according to property registration documents.
 
The transactions involve Units C-203, C-204 and C-205, which were sold by the developer Yura Business Park Private Limited through agreements for sale registered on February 27, 2026.
 
Among the deals, Unit C-203, with a carpet area of 50.63 sq metres, was purchased for ₹2.35 crore, with stamp duty of ₹14.12 lakh paid on the transaction.
 
Unit C-204, measuring 78.50 sq metres, was acquired for ₹3.65 crore, attracting stamp duty of ₹21.9 lakh.
 
 Unit C-205, spanning 43.94 sq metres, was purchased for ₹2.04 crore, with stamp duty of ₹12.26 lakh.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Looking for high FD return? Suryoday SFB offers up to 8.3% annualised yield

After 10 yrs of saving, Navi Mumbai family gets free home from Godrej Prop

Preity Zinta sells Pali Hill flat for ₹18.5 crore after redevelopment deal

Premium

Value and contra funds: Add the other if it diversifies your portfolio

Premium

Home insurance: Burden of proving exclusion in a claim lies on insurer

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story