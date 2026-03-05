Home insurance: Burden of proving exclusion in a claim lies on insurer

The State Commission, however, found that the damage had been caused by internal leakage, which could not be excluded from coverage. The Commission said that the onus of proving exclusion lay with the insurer, which it had failed to do. Hence, the State Commission ruled that repudiation of the leakage claim amounted to deficiency. It awarded Rs 3.86 lakh plus interest, compensation, and costs. The State Commission, however, upheld the repudiation of the theft claim due to delay in filing a police complaint.