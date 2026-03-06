After 10 yrs of saving, Navi Mumbai family gets free home from Godrej Prop

In a symbolic gesture to mark a major sales milestone, Godrej Properties has gifted a free apartment to a family from Nerul in Navi Mumbai after the developer crossed the landmark of selling 1,00,000 homes across India.

The beneficiary, the Naina family — Priyanka and Shyam Kumar Naina along with their children — received a home in Godrej City Panvel, a large township project located in Panvel on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The initiative forms part of the developer’s celebratory campaign titled “Laakhon Mein Ek,” launched to mark the company reaching its 100,000th homebuyer. The developer said the family was chosen from among its existing customers through an internal selection process as a gesture of gratitude, rather than through a public contest or lottery.

“This moment is a celebration of the trust, belief and shared dreams of one lakh families,” said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson of the company. “Every key we hand over is a story of hope and every community we build reflects India’s evolving aspirations.” The Naina family said the announcement came as a surprise after nearly a decade of saving for a home. “When we first heard the news, it took time to sink in. After 10 years of saving, this gesture opens doors we didn’t imagine possible,” Priyanka and Shyam Kumar Naina said in a statement, adding that their children would benefit from growing up in a planned community environment.