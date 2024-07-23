Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Budget 2024: Loan up to Rs 10 lakh for students' higher education, says FM

Budget 2024: Loan up to Rs 10 lakh for students' higher education, says FM

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 1.48 trillion for education, employment, and skilling initiatives

Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman, Budget, Union Budget
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Union Budget 2024 presentation on Tuesday, announced a revision to the model skill loan scheme. The revised scheme will now facilitate loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh, backed by a guarantee from a government-promoted fund. This initiative is expected to benefit 25,000 students annually.

Budget 2024: Higher education loans for underprivileged students

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Additionally, students who do not qualify for existing schemes will be eligible for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education at domestic institutions. Sitharaman said, "E-vouchers for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions will be given directly to 100,000 students every year, with an annual interest subvention of 3% of the loan amount."

Budget allocation for Education, Employment, and Skilling

In the Budget for FY25, the finance minister allocated Rs 1.48 trillion for education, employment, and skilling initiatives. This allocation represents a significant increase compared to the Interim Budget presented before the Lok Sabha elections, where the Ministry received an overall allocation of Rs 1.2 trillion, which was 7% less than the revised estimate for FY24.

Moin Ladha, Partner at Khaitan & Co., commented on the Budget 2024-2025 announcements, stating, "These schemes align with the government's broader initiatives to make India 'aatmanirbhar', like the Make in Bharat campaign and the establishment of GIFT City to attract investments. This approach will not only curtail foreign exchange spending but also create significant opportunities for students in growth, employment, and entrepreneurial ventures."

What is the Skill Loan Scheme?

More From This Section

ITR filing: How to download acknowledgement number from tax dept website

How much tax do you have to pay on income from EPF? All scenarios explained

New US Bill could increase H-1B visas for Indian graduates: Details here

Paying Income Tax with credit card: Benefits, disadvantages and process

Smart fixed deposit investment tips: A guide for senior citizens in India


The Skill Loan Scheme provides financial assistance to students pursuing technical courses offered by training institutes, polytechnics, and similar institutions.

How the Skill Loan Scheme works

This programme is available through banks that are members of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and other financial organisations approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Eligibility criteria for the Skill Loan Scheme

To be eligible for the Skill Loan Scheme, individuals must have secured admission to a course conducted by one of the following institutions:

* Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)
* Polytechnics
* Schools recognised by the State or Central Board of Education
* Colleges affiliated with a recognised university
* Training partners affiliated with the Sector Skill Councils, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), State Skill Mission, or State Skill Corporation

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Indices flat; Sitharaman keeps capex outlay at Rs 11.11 trillion

Budget 2024: FM announces 3 schemes under employment-linked incentives

Budget 2024 LIVE: Fiscal deficit narrows to 4.9%; govt eyes below 4.5% figure for FY26, says FM

Budget 2024: Sitharaman outlines 9 priorities for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal

Budget 2024: Hostels, skilling among initiatives for women in workforce

Topics :Budget 2024education loanPersonal Finance

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story