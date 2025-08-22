Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Car stuck in waterlogged road? Precautions that insurers suggest

Car stuck in waterlogged road? Precautions that insurers suggest

From engine protection to roadside assistance, the right covers can save you lakhs in flood-hit cities this monsoon

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains
Mumbai: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Dadar area, Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Like homes, cars too are vulnerable to urban flooding and take huge damage. Insurers caution that protection depends as much on maintenance and driving habits as on having the right motor insurance add-ons.
 
“Avoid parking in water-prone areas or basements, and when renewing your policy, consider buying an Engine Protection cover along with zero depreciation and roadside assistance add-ons,” says Mayur Kacholiya, head-motor product, Digit General Insurance.
 
These add-ons provide a stress-free claim experience, he said.
 
“Check door seals, tyre condition and always keep the fuel tank at least half full. If you encounter flooded roads, don’t speed through. Stop, turn off the engine and explore an alternative route. Driving through water or restarting a flooded engine may lead to claim rejection due to contributory negligence,” he said.
 

Do’s and don’ts after waterlogging

Experts warn that what you do immediately after your car is waterlogged can make or break your claim.
 
According to Paras Pasricha, head–motor insurance, Policybazaar.com, policyholders must follow a few key steps:
 
Do’s: Stop the vehicle immediately, switch off the ignition and take time-stamped photos or videos of the scene. Inform the insurer right away and arrange professional towing to a network garage.
 
Don’ts: Never try to restart the engine. Avoid roadside repairs and do not delay informing the insurer, as this can be treated as policy violation.
 

Common mistakes that cost claims

Claim rejections often trace back to avoidable missteps.
 
Vishal Gupta, chief executive officer, PhonePe Insurance, pointed out that the most frequent mistake is attempting to start a submerged car.
 
“This causes hydrostatic lock, water entering the cylinders, which is treated as consequential damage and usually not covered by a standard policy,” he said.
 
Other pitfalls include delaying claim notification beyond 48 hours, skipping engine protection add-on, starting repairs before surveyor inspection, and failing to document damage with photos and service centre reports.
 
“Many owners wrongly assume a standard comprehensive policy covers all flood-related damage. Without engine protection, costly engine repairs are usually excluded,” Gupta cautioned.
 

Why add-ons matter

Engine protection is seen as the most critical cover for flood-prone areas. Gupta explained, “A standard comprehensive policy does not cover water ingress or hydrostatic lock. With an engine protect option, the insurer covers these high repair costs. Roadside assistance ensures towing to an authorised garage, and zero depreciation helps owners recover a higher settlement. In case of total loss, return to invoice cover allows recovery of the car’s full invoice value, including tax and registration.”
 
Bottom line
 
With extreme weather becoming routine, insurers agree that vehicle owners must combine preventive driving with the right add-ons. The small extra premium for engine protection and related covers can save lakhs in repair costs and spare policyholders the heartbreak of rejected claims.  
 

Topics :Car insurance policyBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

