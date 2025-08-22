To buy or rent? Danube's 1% plan makes office ownership in Dubai accessible

Danube Properties on Friday launched its latest development, Aspirz by Danube, a 40-storey mixed-use tower in Dubai Sports City that redefines the city’s live-work lifestyle.

Danube has extended its signature 1% monthly payment plan—long popular among residential buyers—to office ownership for the first time.

Unlocking Office Ownership

Traditionally, commercial spaces in Dubai have required hefty upfront investments or long-term rental commitments. With Aspirz, Danube is lowering the entry barrier by offering 266 customizable office units (floors 2–15) on its flexible 1% monthly plan.

The concept is aimed at entrepreneurs, SMEs, boutique firms, and investors who want to move from renting to owning without large capital strain.

“By extending our iconic 1% payment plan to office buyers, we’re unlocking a huge opportunity for businesses to stop renting and start owning with unparalleled flexibility,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group. A Vertical Community: Work + Live + Leisure Built on a 37,000 sq. ft plot, Aspirz rises 40 floors and integrates 698 units: 266 Office Spaces: Small to XL layouts with customizable interiors. 432 Hotel Apartments: Studios, 1BHKs, 2BHKs, and convertible “Flex” units that can expand (e.g., a 1BHK can be transformed into a 3BHK). This hybrid design caters to startups, digital nomads, growing families, and long-term investors, blending business functionality with lifestyle versatility.

Amenities that Go Beyond Business What sets Aspirz apart is its lifestyle-driven workspace design, offering office owners and residents access to 30+ premium amenities: Rooftop infinity pools & fitness centers Wellness & spa facilities Multi-sport courts, jogging tracks & outdoor cinemas Business lounges & BBQ zones A state-of-the-art podcast and content creation studio for the new-age digital economy Completion Timeline The project is slated for Q4 2028. With Aspirz, the developer is pushing Dubai’s property market into a new phase—where commercial ownership is as accessible as residential living. Danube's Experience with the 1% Plan

Pioneer: Danube was among the first in Dubai to introduce this model, helping make luxury properties accessible to middle-income buyers. Successful rollout: They have delivered 15,000+ apartments using this plan, earning founder Rizwan Sajan the nickname “Dubai’s 1% Man.” ROI during payment: At a 2024 event in India, Danube touted this model as delivering 8–10% returns on investment (ROE) before full payment, especially for furnished units. However, on Reddit, some buyers raised concerns that the 1% monthly figure applies only during initial months—followed by steep lump-sum payments. One user on Reddit described: “While they claim 1% every month, they have a hidden bullet payment every 6 months… month 1 to 5 will be 1%, but the 6th month will suddenly be 8% of the property value.”