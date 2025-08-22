Home / Finance / Personal Finance / To buy or rent? Danube's 1% plan makes office ownership in Dubai accessible

To buy or rent? Danube's 1% plan makes office ownership in Dubai accessible

Aspirz by Danube Introduces a Bold Mixed-Use Concept with Hotel Apartments and Offices in Dubai Sports City

The development features 698 units, including 266 customizable office spaces (from floors 2 to 15) and 432 modern hotel apartments (from floors 17 to 40), seamlessly blending work and living in one integrated vertical destination
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Danube Properties on Friday launched its latest development, Aspirz by Danube, a 40-storey mixed-use tower in Dubai Sports City that redefines the city’s live-work lifestyle.
 
 Danube has extended its signature 1% monthly payment plan—long popular among residential buyers—to office ownership for the first time.
 
Unlocking Office Ownership
 
Traditionally, commercial spaces in Dubai have required hefty upfront investments or long-term rental commitments. With Aspirz, Danube is lowering the entry barrier by offering 266 customizable office units (floors 2–15) on its flexible 1% monthly plan. 
 
The concept is aimed at entrepreneurs, SMEs, boutique firms, and investors who want to move from renting to owning without large capital strain.
 
“By extending our iconic 1% payment plan to office buyers, we’re unlocking a huge opportunity for businesses to stop renting and start owning with unparalleled flexibility,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.
 
A Vertical Community: Work + Live + Leisure
 
Built on a 37,000 sq. ft plot, Aspirz rises 40 floors and integrates 698 units:
 
266 Office Spaces: Small to XL layouts with customizable interiors.
 
432 Hotel Apartments: Studios, 1BHKs, 2BHKs, and convertible “Flex” units that can expand (e.g., a 1BHK can be transformed into a 3BHK).
 
This hybrid design caters to startups, digital nomads, growing families, and long-term investors, blending business functionality with lifestyle versatility.
 
Amenities that Go Beyond Business
 
What sets Aspirz apart is its lifestyle-driven workspace design, offering office owners and residents access to 30+ premium amenities:
 
Rooftop infinity pools & fitness centers
 
Wellness & spa facilities
 
Multi-sport courts, jogging tracks & outdoor cinemas
 
Business lounges & BBQ zones
 
A state-of-the-art podcast and content creation studio for the new-age digital economy
 
Completion Timeline
 
The project is slated for Q4 2028.
 
With Aspirz, the developer is pushing Dubai’s property market into a new phase—where commercial ownership is as accessible as residential living.
 
Danube's Experience with the 1% Plan
 
Pioneer: Danube was among the first in Dubai to introduce this model, helping make luxury properties accessible to middle-income buyers. 
 
Successful rollout: They have delivered 15,000+ apartments using this plan, earning founder Rizwan Sajan the nickname “Dubai’s 1% Man.” 
 
ROI during payment: At a 2024 event in India, Danube touted this model as delivering 8–10% returns on investment (ROE) before full payment, especially for furnished units.
 
However, on Reddit, some buyers raised concerns that the 1% monthly figure applies only during initial months—followed by steep lump-sum payments. One user on Reddit described:
 
“While they claim 1% every month, they have a hidden bullet payment every 6 months… month 1 to 5 will be 1%, but the 6th month will suddenly be 8% of the property value.” 
 
Full ownership or ability to resell may be restricted until a significant portion of payments is complete

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

