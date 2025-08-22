Nearly every second beneficiary of the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS-95) receives less than Rs 1,500 monthly, news agency PTI reported citing data presented before Parliament. The figure highlights growing concern over the adequacy of social security scheme for retired workers.

What the data shows

According to the Labour Ministry, as of March 31, there were 8.15 million pensioners under EPS-95, a scheme administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

4.915 million pensioners, or more than half, draw below Rs 1,500 monthly under EPS-95.

7.87 million pensioners, over 96 per cent, receive less than Rs 4,000 a month.

8.09 million pensioners, almost 99 per cent, get under Rs 6,000 monthly.

53,541 pensioners, just 0.65 per cent, draw more than Rs 6,000 a month.

The minimum pension under EPS-95 is fixed at Rs 1,000 monthly.

Growing demand for higher pensions According to PTI, trade unions have long argued that meagre pensions do little to support retired workers facing rising living costs. They have pressed the government to raise the minimum monthly pension to Rs 9,000, part of a 17-point charter of demands submitted to the Labour Ministry. Pension disbursal and EPFO's income Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, told Rajya Sabha that total pension disbursals under EPS-95 rose to Rs 23,028 crore in 2023-24, compared with Rs 22,113 crore in 2022-23.