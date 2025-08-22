What the data shows
- 4.915 million pensioners, or more than half, draw below Rs 1,500 monthly under EPS-95.
- 7.87 million pensioners, over 96 per cent, receive less than Rs 4,000 a month.
- 8.09 million pensioners, almost 99 per cent, get under Rs 6,000 monthly.
- 53,541 pensioners, just 0.65 per cent, draw more than Rs 6,000 a month.
- The minimum pension under EPS-95 is fixed at Rs 1,000 monthly.
Growing demand for higher pensions
Pension disbursal and EPFO’s income
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app