Postal dept to assist pensioners in submitting digital life certificate

Pensions
Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
The postal department will provide doorstep delivery of services to aged pensioners to help them submit their digital life certificates (DLCs), according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The move assumes significance as the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has decided to hold DLC campaign 3.0 from November 1-30, 2024, in all district headquarters and major cities across India.

A preparatory meeting to structure the DLC campaign 3.0 in all district post offices was held by V Srinivas, Secretary (DoPPW) with Sanjay Sharan Director General Postal Services, Rajul Bhatt Deputy Director General Posts and R Viswesvaran MD & CEO of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), among others, on September 12, 2024.

It was agreed that district post offices will coordinate with pensioner welfare associations, pension disbursing banks and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), among others, to conduct the DLC campaign 3.0 at district post offices, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

"Jeevan Pramaan (or DLC) can be submitted by pensioners at district post offices using face authentication from an Android smart phone," it said.

"The Department of Posts will also provide doorstep delivery of services to aged/(and to) inform pensioners to submit their DLC's as per requirements," the statement said.

Wide publicity will be given to the DLC 3.0 campaign by spreading awareness through banners, social media, SMS and short videos, it said.

The UIDAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will provide technical support during camps, the statement said.

"It is envisaged that the collaboration will broaden and deepen the government's efforts for digital empowerment of pensioners and will contribute immensely to their ease of living," it added.

In 2023, the DLC campaign 2.0 was held in 100 cities and 1.45 crore pensioners submitted their DLC's.


Topics :Personal Finance Pensions

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

