Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Where the smart money is going: India's most valuable deals of Oct 2025

Where the smart money is going: India's most valuable deals of Oct 2025

Billion-Dollar Buys in Banking, Infra and Tech Lift India's October Deals 134%

mergers, stake sale, investment, shareholders, acquisitions, shares, stock
Banking & financial services led the month’s deals, accounting for 44% of total deal value,
NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s corporate deal street saw an extraordinary surge in October 2025, with just five major deals accounting for the bulk of the month’s record $16.8 billion transaction value. According to Grant Thornton Bharat’s Dealtracker, India logged 69 M&A deals worth $7 billion and 120 private equity (PE) deals worth $3.6 billion—with billion-dollar transactions lifting overall deal value by 134% month-on-month, even as volumes dipped. 
India Inc recorded 189 deals worth USD 10.6 billion in October 2025.
 
Top 5 M&A Deals of October 2025
1. Emirates NBD acquires 60% of RBL Bank — $3 billion

Also Read

Trump signs govt funding bill, ending shutdown after 43-day disruption

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Asian Paints, Ashok Leyland, Mamaearth rise up to 8% post Q2

LIVE news updates: Trump signs bill to reopen government after longest-ever shutdown

Tata Motors PV faces key risks as EV adoption slows, competition heats up

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates

 
The month’s largest deal—and India’s biggest cross-border acquisition of 2025—was Emirates NBD Bank PJSC’s USD 3 billion purchase of a 60% stake in RBL Bank. The transaction underscores surging global investor interest in India’s banking and financial services sector, which contributed 44% of total deal value in October.
 
2. Vedanta buys Jaiprakash Associates under IBC — $1.93 billion
 
Vedanta Limited completed a 100% acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), in a $1.932 billion deal. This single transaction pushed the infrastructure sector to the second-highest deal value for the month, contributing heavily to the sector’s 5.3x jump in value compared to September.
 
3. Jindal Power acquires Jhajjar Power — $455 million (estimated)
 
In the energy and natural resources sector, Jindal Power Ltd acquired 100% of Jhajjar Power Ltd’s thermal project for an estimated USD 455 million—one of India’s largest recent thermal power deals. This, along with the Sembcorp–ReNew deal, helped the sector deliver USD 689 million in total transaction value.
 
4. RateGain’s acquisition of Sojern — $250 million
 
In a major global consolidation play in travel technology, RateGain Merger Sub Inc. bought Sojern Inc. and its subsidiaries for USD 250 million. The deal strengthens India’s presence in global hospitality and travel-tech solutions, marking one of the largest outbound tech M&A deals this year.
 
5. Telangana Government acquires L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad — $ 227 million
 
In a significant infrastructure takeover, the Telangana government purchased 100% of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (Phase I) for $227 million. This strategic buyout supports the state’s broader plan to restructure and strengthen urban transport assets.
 
Top 5 Private Equity Deals of October 2025
1. IHC invests in Sammaan Capital — $1.006 billion
 
Marking India’s largest-ever PE infusion in an NBFC, Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) acquired a 41% stake in Sammaan Capital for USD 1.006 billion. This makes it the third billion-dollar PE deal of 2025.
 
2. Blackstone buys 10% in Federal Bank — $705 million
 
Private equity giant Blackstone invested $705 million for a 10% stake in Federal Bank, highlighting global institutional confidence in India’s financial services sector—which saw 23 deals totalling USD 5.1 billion in October.
 
3. Zepto raises $450 million
 
Quick-commerce unicorn Zepto lifted the retail & consumer sector this month, raising $450 million in its third fundraise of the year. This single deal contributed 68% of the sector’s total value, driving up deal sizes even as volumes softened.
 
4. Synergy Capital invests in Saurashtra Fuels —$227 million
 
Synergy Capital injected $227 million into Saurashtra Fuels's metallurgical coke flagship plant—one of the largest manufacturing-sector PE deals of the year.
 
5. Raise Financial Services (Dhan) raises $120 million
 
Fintech startup Dhan secured $120 million from Hornbill Capital, MUFG Bank, Beenext and angels—making it India’s fourth unicorn of 2025.  
Banking & financial services led the month’s deals, accounting for 44% of total deal value,
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPO boom, billion-dollar M&As push India's Oct deals up 134% to $16.8 bn

Premium

Exit a fund only if risk appetite changes or tracking error widens

Thinking of investing? RBI's Sachet lets you verify scheme before you trust

Luxury meets nature: Emaar's Gurugram project offers homes from ₹3-5.7 cr

Inheritance guide: What heirs must know about claiming money and assets

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story