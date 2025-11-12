Exit a fund only if risk appetite changes or tracking error widens

Several smart-beta funds have underperformed frontline indices such as the Nifty 50 and the Sensex over the past year. Investors must avoid knee-jerk reactions to short-term underperformance and instead evaluate whether the smart-beta fund remains relevant to their portfolio.

Why have smart-beta funds underperformed recently?

Some factor funds, like momentum and alpha, faced sharper reversals over the past year than others. “Exposure to cyclicals and mid-caps amplified their losses in a volatile market,” says Chintan Haria, principal – investment strategy, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Experts, however, emphasise that this underperformance is cyclical. Factor strategies, they say, are prone to mean reversion. “Momentum typically faces reversals after extended rallies,” says Haria.

Vikash Wadekar, head – passive business, Axis Asset Management Company (AMC), too, observes that no single factor leads every year. “Momentum leads in bull markets but is vulnerable during reversals. Quality and low volatility are defensive factors that show lower drawdowns during periods of downside,” he says. What risks do smart-beta funds carry? Smart-beta funds expose investors to factor-specific risks in addition to market risk. “Momentum and alpha can underperform sharply during market reversals, while low-volatility and quality may underperform in strong bull phases,” says Haria. The historical outperformance of a factor does not guarantee future performance. “A factor that has outperformed historically can underperform for an extended period,” says Wadekar.

Why should investors stay invested? Experts advise investors to look beyond short-term returns. “Three- and five-year compounded annual growth rates remain healthy across most factors,” says Wadekar. Investors must bear in mind that leadership among factors changes frequently. “Momentum underperformed in 2022 but outperformed in 2023 and 2024,” says Wadekar. Smart-beta strategies work over multi-year cycles. “Stay invested if the factor strategies to which you have exposure align with your risk tolerance, and you are diversified across factors,” he says. He cautions that exiting after a weak phase locks in losses and leads to investors missing out on the ensuing recovery.

Investors should ensure that the funds they hold have low tracking error, reasonable turnover, and a stable methodology. How can investors diversify exposure? Investors concentrated in one factor should diversify. “Avoid heavy exposure to a single factor. Using a combination of factor funds or a multi-factor approach yields more stable returns over time. Diversifying across factors mitigates risks and enhances portfolio resilience,” says Wadekar. Modest rebalancing can also help. “Reducing exposure to highly volatile factors like momentum and increasing allocation to defensive ones like low volatility and quality can stabilise returns,” says Haria. Semi-annual rebalancing, according to him, helps keep portfolios aligned with market leadership while avoiding unnecessary churn.

When should investors exit a smart-beta fund? Exits should be the exception rather than the norm. “Investors should exit only if their overall asset allocation or risk appetite has changed,” says Pratik Oswal, chief of passive business, Motilal Oswal AMC. “Investors should consider exiting only if tracking error widens meaningfully, or if there are flaws or inconsistencies in the methodology for index construction,” says Arihant Bardia, chief investment officer and founder, Valtrust. How should new investors approach smart-beta funds? First-time investors should begin with plain-vanilla index funds or established active funds before exploring smart beta. “Smart beta indices tend to have higher volatility and deeper drawdowns than a Nifty index fund or a large-cap active fund, making them unsuitable for conservative or new investors,” says Bardia. Those with high risk appetite and long-term orientation may consider them selectively.

New investors must understand what they are buying. “Each factor behaves differently across market cycles. Choose those factor funds that complement your existing portfolio,” says Oswal. New investors should review the index’s track record, especially the duration of past drawdowns, as these often precede strong returns. Oswal emphasises that patience and discipline are essential, and investors should avoid switching factors based on recent performance. Liquidity also matters. “If investing in an ETF, then pay attention to its size and liquidity. Thinly traded ETFs and those with high tracking error can increase risks,” says Bardia. Understanding factor methodology and rebalancing frequency is equally important.