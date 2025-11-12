When an investment offer looks too good to be true, it often is. The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has created a public platform called Sachet to help people check the legitimacy of financial schemes and report unauthorised deposit-taking activities. The initiative aims to protect small investors from falling prey to fraudulent or unregulated entities promising unrealistic returns.

What is the Sachet portal?

Launched by the RBI under the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) mechanism, the Sachet portal (https://sachet.rbi.org.in) acts as a single-window platform where individuals can:

Verify registration of any financial entity with regulators such as RBI, Sebi, IRDAI, or PFRDA.

Report fraudulent or unauthorised deposit schemes or money-collection activities.

File complaints against entities operating without regulatory approval.

The portal serves as a bridge between investors and regulators, ensuring that complaints reach the appropriate authorities for further action.

Why checking authenticity matters Fraudulent investment schemes, especially those promising quick and high returns, often operate outside the regulatory framework. Once the money is lost, it becomes extremely difficult to recover. Many such entities lure people through social media, WhatsApp groups, or referral-based models. Verifying the company or scheme on the Sachet portal before investing can prevent financial loss and stress later. According to the RBI, any company accepting deposits or offering investment schemes must be registered with a financial regulator. The Sachet platform allows you to check whether an entity is authorised before you commit your funds.