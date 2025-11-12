Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thinking of investing? RBI's Sachet lets you verify scheme before you trust

Thinking of investing? RBI's Sachet lets you verify scheme before you trust

An RBI initiative that helps investors verify if a company or scheme is genuine, protecting them from frauds and unauthorised deposit takers

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
When an investment offer looks too good to be true, it often is. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has created a public platform called Sachet to help people check the legitimacy of financial schemes and report unauthorised deposit-taking activities. The initiative aims to protect small investors from falling prey to fraudulent or unregulated entities promising unrealistic returns.
 

What is the Sachet portal?

 
Launched by the RBI under the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) mechanism, the Sachet portal (https://sachet.rbi.org.in) acts as a single-window platform where individuals can:
  • Verify registration of any financial entity with regulators such as RBI, Sebi, IRDAI, or PFRDA.
  • Report fraudulent or unauthorised deposit schemes or money-collection activities.
  • File complaints against entities operating without regulatory approval.
 
The portal serves as a bridge between investors and regulators, ensuring that complaints reach the appropriate authorities for further action.
 

Why checking authenticity matters

Fraudulent investment schemes, especially those promising quick and high returns, often operate outside the regulatory framework. Once the money is lost, it becomes extremely difficult to recover.
 
Many such entities lure people through social media, WhatsApp groups, or referral-based models. Verifying the company or scheme on the Sachet portal before investing can prevent financial loss and stress later.
 
According to the RBI, any company accepting deposits or offering investment schemes must be registered with a financial regulator. The Sachet platform allows you to check whether an entity is authorised before you commit your funds.
 

How to use Sachet

  • Visit sachet.rbi.org.in.
  • Click on “Check if an entity is registered” to verify the company or scheme.
  • File a complaint under “File Complaint” if you suspect fraud or unregulated activity.
  • Track status of your complaint by logging in with the reference number.
 

A safeguard for investors

The Sachet portal is part of the RBI’s broader effort to promote financial awareness and curb illegal deposit schemes. By using it, investors can make informed decisions and contribute to a safer financial ecosystem.
 
In a time when online scams and unauthorised investment offers are growing, taking a few minutes to verify through RBI’s Sachet could be the difference between earning and losing your hard-earned money. 

Topics :Financial InvestmentInvestmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

