CGHS pensioner cards: How the Bhavishya portal changes the process

Retiring central government employees will not have to enter the same information twice while applying for their Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) pensioner card. The government has integrated the CGHS online portal with the Bhavishya portal, allowing pension-related details to be automatically fetched into the CGHS application, reducing paperwork and speeding up the process.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in an Office Memorandum, said the integration has been carried out in collaboration with the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW). The move is aimed at making the transition from service to retirement smoother by offering a more paperless and technology-driven application process.

The new facility is an additional option for retiring employees and does not replace the existing online application process through the CGHS portal. What has changed? Until now, retiring employees completed their pension formalities through the Bhavishya portal but had to separately apply for a CGHS pensioner card by entering many of the same personal and pension-related details again. With the new integration, information already approved on the Bhavishya portal will automatically populate the CGHS pensioner card application. This is expected to reduce duplicate data entry, minimise manual verification and lower the chances of errors. The government has also designated the Permanent Account Number (PAN) as the unique identifier for real-time validation and exchange of information between the two systems.

How will the new process work? Under the integrated workflow: Pension-related details approved on the Bhavishya portal will be automatically imported into the CGHS application.

The head of office will verify the pension papers.

After verification, the Pension Payment Order (PPO) will be generated. The retiring employee can pay the applicable CGHS contribution online through the integrated BharatKosh payment gateway. Once the payment is completed, the CGHS pensioner card will be generated digitally. The approved card can then be downloaded from both the CGHS portal and the Bhavishya portal. By linking the two systems, the government expects to reduce processing time and improve the overall retirement experience for employees eligible for CGHS benefits.

Existing application process will continue The Health Ministry has clarified that the integration is optional. Employees who prefer the current method can continue applying for their CGHS pensioner cards directly through the CGHS online portal. The integrated route simply offers an additional digital option that eliminates the need to submit the same information across multiple platforms. Why is the change important? For central government employees, retirement involves completing several administrative formalities within a limited period. Re-entering identical information across different government portals often leads to delays, errors and additional documentation. The integration seeks to address these issues by enabling secure data sharing between Bhavishya and the CGHS system. As pension details are pulled directly from an already verified source, the scope for discrepancies is expected to reduce significantly.

The ministry also believes the move will help eligible pensioners access CGHS healthcare benefits more quickly after retirement by shortening the application cycle. It has directed all central government ministries and departments to inform employees approaching retirement about the new facility so that more retiring staff can take advantage of the simplified process. What is Bhavishya? Bhavishya is the government's online pension processing and monitoring platform managed by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare. It enables retiring employees and government departments to digitally process pension cases and track their progress until the pension is sanctioned and disbursed.