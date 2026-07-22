Applying for an education loan? Avoid these costly misconceptions

"Before applying, students should understand the total cost of education—including tuition, living expenses, travel and study materials—and check whether any margin contribution is required. Some education-focused lenders may finance up to 100% of the total cost for eligible borrowers, so it is important to compare loan terms carefully before making a decision," suggests Yogesh Rawat, chief business officer – student lending international, Avanse Financial Services.

Collateral is often misunderstood as either mandatory for every education loan or not required at all. In reality, there is no one-size-fits-all rule. "Lenders decide whether collateral is needed based on their credit policy, considering factors such as the loan amount, the applicant's profile, the course, and the institution. While some borrowers may qualify for unsecured loans, others may be required to provide collateral as part of the credit assessment," informs Bagadia.