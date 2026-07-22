Applying for an education loan? Avoid these costly misconceptions

The lender also assesses the co-borrower's income and overall repayment capacity before taking a decision.
Is a co-borrower equally liable for repayment?
A common misconception is that the co-borrower is merely a formality. In reality, the co-borrower is equally responsible for repaying the loan. If the student defaults, the lender has the legal right to recover the outstanding dues from the co-borrower in accordance with the terms of the loan agreement.
What costs can an education loan finance?
Education loans typically cover tuition fees, books and study materials, hostel or accommodation charges, travel expenses for overseas education, and other essential academic expenses, including certain mandatory equipment, where applicable. "However, banks prescribe loan limits that vary for domestic and overseas studies. The loan is generally disbursed against actual expenses, and students may have to submit bills, invoices, or other supporting documents before the funds are released," informs Kapoor.