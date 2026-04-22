Changed your card? Your auto-payments, subscriptions won't stop anymore

If you’ve ever had your debit or credit card reissued—because it expired, got lost, or was upgraded—you probably know the hassle that follows.

Your OTT subscriptions stop. Insurance premiums fail. SIPs get disrupted. And you’re suddenly scrambling to update card details everywhere.

That’s exactly the problem the Reserve Bank of India is trying to fix.

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday allowed card issuers to map existing e-mandates to reissued cards. In the consolidated directions on digital payments governing the e-mandate framework, the central bank directed issuers to provide details of the grievance redressal in a post-transaction notification to the customer.

The changes in instructions on e-mandates were based on feedback from stakeholders, the RBI said. The notification also said no charges shall be levied on customers for availing of the e-mandate facility for recurring transactions, and an acquirer shall ensure compliance with directions by merchants onboarded by them. What’s changed (and why it matters to you) The RBI has now allowed banks and card issuers to automatically map your existing e-mandates (auto-debits) to your new card when it is reissued. In simple terms: Your subscriptions and auto-payments will continue seamlessly

No need to manually update card details every time This is a small change—but it removes a very real everyday pain point.

What is an e-mandate? An e-mandate is simply your permission for automatic recurring payments, such as: OTT subscriptions (Netflix, Spotify, etc.) Insurance premiums SIPs in mutual funds Credit card bill payments Utility bills Until now, these mandates were linked to your card details—so any change in the card meant disruptions. The biggest benefit: No more payment failures With this update: Your insurance won’t lapse due to missed payments

Your SIPs won’t get skipped

Your subscriptions won’t suddenly stop This is especially important for financial commitments where missing a payment can have consequences.

You won’t be charged extra The RBI has made it clear: No charges can be levied for using the e-mandate facility So: No hidden fees

No convenience charges

No penalty for auto-debit setup As per consolidated directions, the RBI said an appropriate dispute redressal system shall be put in place by the issuer to facilitate the customer to lodge grievances, and RBI instructions on limiting liability of customers for unauthorised transactions shall be applicable to recurring transactions under e-mandates as well. The central bank said recurring transactions may be authorised without additional factor of authentication (AFA) up to Rs 15,000 per transaction.