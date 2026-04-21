Form 121: Aggregate of small incomes shouldn't breach exemption limit

The biggest mistake is fragmentation. A taxpayer may file Form 121 with multiple banks, and each declaration may appear valid on its own, while the combined income crosses the threshold. Responsibility for this rests with the taxpayer. “Second, people ignore small income streams—dividends, savings interest, occasional capital gains—which can add up more than expected,” says Jain.

If you erred

If you have filed the declaration incorrectly, inform the payer and ask them to deduct TDS going forward. If you did not file it in time, the payer would have deducted TDS, and you can claim a refund while filing your return. The real problem arises when your estimate turns out to be wrong or when you were not actually eligible to file the declaration. “In such cases, disclose the correct income in your return and pay the due tax and interest. Genuine estimation errors, especially when corrected voluntarily, are usually not viewed harshly—but declarations without any reasonable basis can invite scrutiny,” says Jain.