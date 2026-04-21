Signing a property deal? Key due diligence steps explained by experts

A property deal can look perfectly clean on paper, with a clear title, signed agreement and advance paid, until a hidden loan surfaces and changes everything.
That is the risk buyers run when a property is already mortgaged but not disclosed.
A recent Supreme Court ruling, which allowed a buyer to recover money after such concealment, underlines the danger: Legal relief may come, but only after years of uncertainty. For most buyers, careful checks before signing the deal remain the only real safeguard.
Why mortgaged properties are a hidden risk
In India, properties are frequently used as collateral for loans. When a seller fails to disclose such encumbrances, the buyer risks acquiring an asset that is legally tied to a lender. This means the bank retains enforcement rights, potentially including seizure, even after the property has been sold.
The legal principle of caveat emptor, buyer beware, applies more sharply in such cases. As Tanmay Banthia, partner at TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants, points out, buyers often miss the “equitable mortgage” risk, where banks hold original title deeds without registering the charge locally. This can leave standard checks appearing deceptively clean.
The due diligence checklist buyers cannot skip
Legal experts emphasise that property verification must go beyond surface-level checks. A multi-layered approach is essential:
1. Verify encumbrances across databases
- Obtain an Encumbrance Certificate (EC) for at least 20–30 years from the Sub-Registrar
- Conduct a search on CERSAI (Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest)
- While the EC captures registered charges, CERSAI helps detect bank-linked equitable mortgages that may not appear in local records.
2. Establish clear ownership and title chain
Buyers should:
- Verify the title chain for at least two to three decades
- Confirm the seller’s legal authority to transfer the property
- Yatharth Rohila, partner at Aeddhaas Legal LLP, stresses that a clean title and uninterrupted ownership history are foundational to any transaction.
3. Check revenue and local authority records
- Inspect mutation and land records at the Tehsildar’s office
- Look for co-ownership claims, acquisition notices, or tenancy issues
Ankit Rajgarhia, designate partner at Bahuguna Law Associates, notes that these records often reveal disputes that are not visible in title documents.
4. Insist on lender clearances
If the property is mortgaged:
- Obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the lender
- Verify the outstanding loan amount
- Ensure a formal release deed is executed upon repayment
Adhiraj Harish, partner at D.M. Harish & Co., highlights that without a lender’s formal discharge, the mortgage continues to bind the property legally.
5. Physically inspect original documents
Buyers should ask to see:
- Original title deeds
- Previous sale deeds and allotment letters
If originals are unavailable, it may indicate that the property is pledged with a bank — a red flag that requires further verification.
6. Add legal safeguards in agreements
- Include indemnity and warranty clauses in the sale agreement
- Ensure automatic refund provisions in case of undisclosed liabilities
Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, advises that contractual protection is critical to hold sellers accountable for misrepresentation.
Corporate sellers and additional checks
If the seller is a company, buyers must also:
- Check the “Index of Charges” on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal
- An open charge indicates an active lender claim on the asset.
The “equitable mortgage” blind spot
One of the most significant risks lies in equitable mortgages. These are created when a borrower deposits title deeds with a bank, without formal registration at the sub-registrar’s office. As Banthia explains, such arrangements can bypass traditional record systems, making CERSAI searches indispensable.
Legal protection exists, but prevention is better
The Supreme Court ruling makes it clear that sellers have a legal obligation to disclose all material facts, including existing loans. Fraudulent concealment can invalidate the transaction and entitle the buyer to a refund.
However, legal recourse often involves years of litigation, financial strain, and uncertainty. Rajgarhia underscores that while courts may ultimately protect buyers, the process itself is costly and time-consuming.
All in all: Diligence over dispute
Property purchases demand forensic-level scrutiny. Buyers must combine legal, financial, and documentary checks rather than relying on seller disclosures alone.
A structured due diligence process, spanning EC, CERSAI, title verification, lender clearances and contractual safeguards, significantly reduces the risk of post-purchase disputes.