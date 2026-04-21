Signing a property deal? Key due diligence steps explained by experts

A property deal can look perfectly clean on paper, with a clear title, signed agreement and advance paid, until a hidden loan surfaces and changes everything.

That is the risk buyers run when a property is already mortgaged but not disclosed.

A recent Supreme Court ruling, which allowed a buyer to recover money after such concealment, underlines the danger: Legal relief may come, but only after years of uncertainty. For most buyers, careful checks before signing the deal remain the only real safeguard.

Why mortgaged properties are a hidden risk

In India, properties are frequently used as collateral for loans. When a seller fails to disclose such encumbrances, the buyer risks acquiring an asset that is legally tied to a lender. This means the bank retains enforcement rights, potentially including seizure, even after the property has been sold.

The legal principle of caveat emptor, buyer beware, applies more sharply in such cases. As Tanmay Banthia, partner at TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants, points out, buyers often miss the “equitable mortgage” risk, where banks hold original title deeds without registering the charge locally. This can leave standard checks appearing deceptively clean. The due diligence checklist buyers cannot skip Legal experts emphasise that property verification must go beyond surface-level checks. A multi-layered approach is essential: 1. Verify encumbrances across databases Obtain an Encumbrance Certificate (EC) for at least 20–30 years from the Sub-Registrar

Conduct a search on CERSAI (Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest)

While the EC captures registered charges, CERSAI helps detect bank-linked equitable mortgages that may not appear in local records. 2. Establish clear ownership and title chain

Buyers should: Verify the title chain for at least two to three decades

Confirm the seller’s legal authority to transfer the property

Yatharth Rohila, partner at Aeddhaas Legal LLP, stresses that a clean title and uninterrupted ownership history are foundational to any transaction. 3. Check revenue and local authority records Inspect mutation and land records at the Tehsildar’s office

Look for co-ownership claims, acquisition notices, or tenancy issues Ankit Rajgarhia, designate partner at Bahuguna Law Associates, notes that these records often reveal disputes that are not visible in title documents. 4. Insist on lender clearances

If the property is mortgaged: Obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the lender

Verify the outstanding loan amount

Ensure a formal release deed is executed upon repayment Adhiraj Harish, partner at D.M. Harish & Co., highlights that without a lender’s formal discharge, the mortgage continues to bind the property legally. 5. Physically inspect original documents Buyers should ask to see: Original title deeds

Previous sale deeds and allotment letters If originals are unavailable, it may indicate that the property is pledged with a bank — a red flag that requires further verification. 6. Add legal safeguards in agreements

Include indemnity and warranty clauses in the sale agreement

Ensure automatic refund provisions in case of undisclosed liabilities Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, advises that contractual protection is critical to hold sellers accountable for misrepresentation. Corporate sellers and additional checks If the seller is a company, buyers must also: Check the “Index of Charges” on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal

An open charge indicates an active lender claim on the asset. The “equitable mortgage” blind spot One of the most significant risks lies in equitable mortgages. These are created when a borrower deposits title deeds with a bank, without formal registration at the sub-registrar’s office. As Banthia explains, such arrangements can bypass traditional record systems, making CERSAI searches indispensable.

Legal protection exists, but prevention is better The Supreme Court ruling makes it clear that sellers have a legal obligation to disclose all material facts, including existing loans. Fraudulent concealment can invalidate the transaction and entitle the buyer to a refund. However, legal recourse often involves years of litigation, financial strain, and uncertainty. Rajgarhia underscores that while courts may ultimately protect buyers, the process itself is costly and time-consuming. All in all: Diligence over dispute Property purchases demand forensic-level scrutiny. Buyers must combine legal, financial, and documentary checks rather than relying on seller disclosures alone.