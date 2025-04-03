Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Post office SCSS interest rate unchanged at 8.2% for April-June quarter

Post office SCSS interest rate unchanged at 8.2% for April-June quarter

Interest rate of savings plans for senior citizens kept at 8.2% per annum, as it has been since April 2024

Saving, Save Money
Saving, Save Money(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government recently said that the interest rate on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) will remain unchanged at 8.2 per cent April to June 2025. Its decision marks the fifth consecutive quarter without any revisions to the interest rates for small savings schemes.
 
The government reviews SCSS every quarter and makes rate revisions if deemed necessary. The interest is fully taxable and is paid out quarterly.
 
An SCSS account can be opened with a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000, and additional deposits can be made in multiples of Rs 1,000, up to a maximum limit of Rs 30 lakh. The deposit has a tenure of five years, with an option to extend it for an additional three years.  Also Read: PM internship scheme deadline extended: Eligibility, applications explained
  The government has also decided to keep interest rates for small savings schemes unchanged for the April to June quarter of FY26. Post office saving schemes were last revised in the January-March quarter of FY24, when the government increased rates for three-year time deposits and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY). Specifically, the interest rate for three-year time deposits was raised from 7 per cent to 7.1 per cent, while the SSY rate was increased from 8 per cent to 8.2 per cent. The interest rates for all other small savings schemes remained the same.

Also Read

Parliament LIVE news: Waqf Bill part of BJP's strategy to keep society polarised, says Sonia Gandhi

Xiaomi 15 series with Leica-tuned cameras, now on sale: Check price, offers

Trump's tariffs seen as far worse shock to China than first trade war

Housing sales up 2% in Jan-Mar in 8 cities on strong demand: Knight Frank

Nifty Pharma jumps 5% as US exempts reciprocal tariff on pharma goods

 
SCSS premature closure rules
 
The account may be closed at any time after it is opened.
 
If closed within the first year, no interest will be paid, and any credited interest will be recovered.
 
If closed after one year but before completing two years, a penalty of 1.5 per cent of the principal amount will be deducted.
 
If closed after two years but before completing five years, a penalty of 1 per cent of the principal amount will be deducted.
 
Extended accounts may be closed after one year of extension without any deductions.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

"If you lie on your visa application, we'll find out": USCIS to immigrants

PM internship scheme deadline extended: Eligibility, applications explained

New Zealand's new golden visa needs ₹24.6 crore investment over 3 years

Only 10 banks currently offer FD at 8% and more: Should you lock in now?

Rs 5.6 cr for 3BHK: First man-made beach residence at Dwarka Expressway

Topics :saving ratesSmall SavingSeniors citizens

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story